Warwickshire Library & Information Service

Discover. Connect. Imagine.
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Renew and return your library items
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Search the library catalogue and request
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Computers, tablets, Hublets and WIFI
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eBooks, eAudio, eMagazines and eNewspapers
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Join the library or login to your library account
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Events in Warwickshire Libraries
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eInformation and learning resources
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Let's Make - Technology spaces in your area
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Libraries for children and young adults
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You Can Online - helping to fix the digital divide
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National Portfolio Organisation (NPO)
Libraries – Warwickshire County Council
Find a Library: Find a library – Warwickshire County Council
Mobile Libraries: Mobile libraries - Warwickshire County Council
Home Library Service: Home library service - Warwickshire County Council
Warwickshire Libraries - YouTube