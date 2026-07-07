Warwickshire Library & Information Service

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Libraries – Warwickshire County Council

Find a Library: Find a library – Warwickshire County Council

Mobile Libraries: Mobile libraries - Warwickshire County Council

Home Library Service: Home library service - Warwickshire County Council

 

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Published: 7th July 2026

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