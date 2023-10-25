New display at Warwickshire Libraries explores rich diversity of fantasy genre alongside British Library exhibition

Visit Warwickshire Libraries between October 2023 to February 2024 to enjoy a free exhibition all about the rich diversity of the fantasy genre.

Visit Warwickshire Libraries between October 2023 to February 2024 to enjoy a free exhibition all about the rich diversity of the fantasy genre, from Arthurian legends to manga and live action role-playing games. The display will be on show at different libraries across the county over the next five months and will launch on Friday 27 October at Rugby Library.

The exhibition is called “Fantasy: Realms of Imagination” and explores how fantasy is flourishing today across a range of different media including literature, TV, film, games and more, and looks back at the origins of the genre.

For centuries readers have escaped their everyday lives and journeyed into new worlds filled with magic and adventure, incredible mythical creatures, and heroes and villains that speak to our greatest dreams and fears. From ancient folk tales and fairy stories, gothic horror and weird fiction, to live action role-playing games, fantasy is a rich genre filled with magical worlds imagined by writers, artists and creators that has had an enduring, global impact.

Libraries play a special role in the canon of fantasy literature, providing portals to other realms, containing magical texts that help heroes on their quests and of course the librarians that help the characters navigate wondrous lands and the strange creatures they contain. At libraries in the Living Knowledge Network, readers will be able to discover special content that will help bring the iconic characters and worlds of the genre to life as their local library transforms into a fantastical realm of its own.

Warwickshire Libraires is one of over 30 library authorities across the UK highlighting how local folklore and fairy tales have inspired fantasy writers, and the role of local libraries in introducing readers to the genre, as part of the Living Knowledge Network, a UK-wide partnership of national and public libraries.

This exciting exhibition will be on display in Warwickshire at the following locations:

Alongside the exhibition panels, libraries will be showcasing their collections of fantasy titles, from fiction to non-fiction as well as the Local Studies and Music and Drama Collection. There will also be treasure hunts and worksheets available for children to get involved alongside the display, so there will be something for everyone!

A series of free events will be taking place alongside the exhibition at each library to compliment the fantasy theme. There will be interesting talks with fantasy authors, livestream events, fantasy animation workshops, storytelling sessions, make your own dragon egg craft sessions for adults, Dungeons and Dragons games, and more. To find out about each event and to book your place, visit Warwickshire Libraries’ “Fantasy: Realms of Imagination” Eventbrite page.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Libraries themselves are portals to other worlds encouraging us to use our imaginations, and so we are delighted to be hosting this free exhibition at Warwickshire Libraries. This is a great opportunity to showcase the genre, the fantasy collections already available at our local libraries, and to reach out to those who may not know what we have to offer. “I encourage everyone to make a visit as the exhibition tours across our vibrant and welcoming library spaces and enjoy discovering new stories and meeting others who share similar interests”.

Liz White, Director of Library Partnerships at the British Library, said:

“Fantasy is a much beloved genre that is globally popular and yet draws on local legends and mythology in creating mythical worlds for readers to escape into. The displays in libraries in the Living Knowledge Network will explore these local connections with fantasy writers and creators while inspiring readers with the genre’s imaginative possibilities across literature, films, TV, and gaming”.

The touring version of the exhibition will run alongside the main Fantasy: Realms of Imagination exhibition at the British Library in London from 27 October 2023 to 25 February 2024. The exhibition was made possible with support from Wayland Games and The Unwin Charitable Trust, with thanks to The American Trust for the British Library and The B.H. Breslauer Fund of the American Trust for the British Library.

For more information about the Fantasy: Realms of Imagination exhibition in Warwickshire, and to view Warwickshire Libraries physical and digital fantasy collections, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fantasy

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary, or more information about Warwickshire Libraries is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries