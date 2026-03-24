Longer summer opening and no need to book makes recycling easier at your local recycling centre

WCC is reminding residents that recycling will become even easier with extended summer opening times in operation from 1 April and no need to book an appointment.

The lengthening days offer greater recycling flexibility for residents with a later opening on Wednesdays until 6:00 pm (excluding Stockton, Shipston and Wellesbourne) and all recycling centres (excluding Shipston) opening until 5:30 pm over the weekend.

Over the Easter break, all sites will be open on Saturday 4 April and Easter Sunday 5 April. The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston, Stockton and Wellesbourne will be closed on Good Friday 3 April and Easter Monday 6 April due to planning permission restrictions.

Visitors are advised to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit. Full details of all the waste streams that can be recycled at the nine recycling centres in the county can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.

There are reuse shops at all recycling centres except Stockton, with proceeds going to local good causes Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire, and Mary Ann Evans Hospice at Judkins Recycling Centre in Nuneaton. The opening hours follow the HWRC opening hours.

Donations of quality reusable items for the home and garden are gratefully received. There is a vast range of preloved gems available at very reasonable prices, from tools to kitchenware, from toys to furniture, from books to clothing.

Summer opening times for each recycling centre are as follows:

Burton Farm, Cherry Orchard, Hunters Lane, Judkins, Lower House Farm and Princes Drive.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday - 9:30 am to 3:00 pm

Wednesday - 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Shipston

Monday to Friday - 9:30 am to 3:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30 am to 12:00 noon

Stockton

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Wellesbourne

Monday - 9:30 am to 3:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, said: “I would like to thank all our residents in Warwickshire, who continue to reduce waste generated in the home and separate waste for recycling. Recycling all that you can at home is one easy way to help the environment."

“We have made tremendous progress in Warwickshire reusing, recycling and composting our waste and we hope to see these positive behaviours continue and spread.”

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Twitter – https://twitter.com/Warksrecycles

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is working to create a more sustainable future, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/