Warwickshire County Council’ Cabinet Returns with a Packed Agenda Focused on Performance, Finances, and Community Wellbeing

Find out what was discussed during the latest meeting of Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet.

As expected with the first Cabinet meeting following the summer recess, the agenda was full, with key discussions focusing on council performance and finances, improvements to the county’s transport infrastructure, and enhancing care for older and more vulnerable residents.

Performance was the first item on the agenda, with Cabinet advised that 82% of the council’s priority activities, including initiatives aimed at supporting the economy, fostering vibrant communities, and enhancing infrastructure are set to be delivered on time with mitigating plans against any projects running behind schedule.

Finances were high on the agenda with Cabinet discussing the forecast overspend for the financial year being £77.215m. The Council has set aside funds which, along with money from the Government’s Dedicated Schools Grant, leaves an overspend of £1.642m (0.39% of the approved budget and well within the acceptable parameter).

During the meeting Cabinet gave the green light to launch a public consultation on the Council’s Value for Money Programme, which will explore smarter ways of working across services. A key part of this initiative will be the strategic use of Artificial Intelligence, with a dedicated strategy now approved to maximise its benefits.

Nearly £700K of funding was set aside to increase places for children with special educational needs and disabilities at mainstream schools. through enhancing specialist provision, while five outlets in Rugby and the north of the county will receive funding to significantly boost their early years capacity.

The Section 278 highways improvements scheme in Exhall was agreed, where over £6m of developer funding will be used to improve the transport infrastructure around Pickards Way and the Longford Road Roundabout.

Cabinet also discussed the Council’s Flag Policy, aiming to create a clear and consistent approach to which flags are flown outside Council buildings and under what circumstances.

The commitment to support rural transport was further demonstrated with a £100,000 contribution to the Shipston Link which serves rural communities and maintains access for older residents to essential services outside their communities. Approval was also given for Compulsory Purchase Orders at Wheat Street in Nuneaton to enable highway improvements as part of the ambitious Transforming Nuneaton programme.

In addition, Cabinet endorsed the tendering of a new Dementia Information and Advice Service, aimed at helping individuals and families maintain independence for longer. A contribution to the Better Care Fund was also approved, strengthening collaboration with health and social care partners to improve outcomes and reduce reliance on expensive care packages.

Social care was the subject of a report by the Local Authority and Social Care Ombudsman with Cabinet noting that Warwickshire had less than half the number of complaints (2.4 per 100,000 against a national average of 5.3) upheld against it.

Talking about the meeting, Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “This Cabinet meeting marked an important moment for us to take stock and set the direction for the months ahead. With a wide range of innovative and forward-thinking programmes on the table—from transport upgrades and inclusive education investments to the strategic use of artificial intelligence, it was vital that we first establish a clear understanding of where we currently stand.

“Much of our discussion focused on performance and financial resilience, which are the foundations for everything we aim to achieve. These insights will guide our decisions and ensure that we continue to deliver high-quality services that meet the needs of our communities, while also embracing new opportunities to do things differently and more efficiently. I’m proud of the ambition shown across the Cabinet today and confident in our ability to move forward with purpose.”

