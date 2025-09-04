Cabinet supports vital community transport service with £100,000 funding boost

WCC's Cabinet has approved a £100,000 partnership funding contribution to Shipston Link, a not-for-profit community transport service, to help fund a new, fully accessible minibus.

This funding – covering 50% of the vehicle’s estimated £200,000 cost – comes from the Warwickshire Bus Service Improvement Delivery Plan and will enable Shipston Link to replace its current minibus. That vehicle, which has been in service since 2015 and has travelled over 125,000 miles, has seen maintenance costs increasing.

Shipston Link operates a network of market day services across rural south Warwickshire, serving communities that would otherwise be at risk of becoming isolated. The new vehicle will enhance accessibility for passengers, many of whom are older or have mobility and visual impairments.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "Community transport services like Shipston Link are a lifeline for many of our older rural residents. This new minibus will ensure that these vital services can continue to operate reliably, helping to combat social isolation and providing people with a crucial link to healthcare, shopping, and social activities.

“We are committed to ensuring that people in rural areas can access essential services outside their immediate communities, as well as visit friends and relatives, so that they can enjoy a good quality of life."

The new minibus is expected to be in operation by the end of March 2027.

The Cabinet report for this item can be found here: Proposed Partnership Funding Contribution to Shipston Link