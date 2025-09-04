Warwickshire County Council paves the way for Exhall junction improvements

Following the Cabinet meeting on 4 September, Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce a significant step forward for highway improvements in Exhall, Coventry.

The council's Cabinet recommended that a substantial investment of £6,411,400 be added to the 2025/26 Capital Programme to fund major upgrades to the B4113 Pickard's Way/Wilsons Lane and the Longford Road Roundabout. The scheme, which is fully funded by a developer, will enhance road safety and accommodate increased traffic from a nearby residential and commercial development.

The proposed works, undertaken through a Section 278 agreement with the developer, include a new signalised 'left in left out' (LILO) junction on the B4113 Pickard's Way and an emergency access on Wilsons Lane. The project will also improve the Longford Road Roundabout with the addition of a third gyratory lane and a new toucan crossing. Safety for pedestrians and cyclists will be boosted with the widening and extension of the shared cycleway and footway along Wilsons Lane.

The highway improvements are crucial for enabling a new development consisting of up to 73 homes and over 55,000 sqm of employment and commercial space, which was granted planning permission by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council in May 2022. The developer will cover the full cost of the works, including any potential changes or overruns, ensuring no financial impact on the council or local taxpayers.

The scheme will now be presented to the full Council on 23 September 2025 for final approval. Once approved, Warwickshire County Council will proceed with procuring the necessary contracts and agreements to begin the works. The council is also collaborating with Coventry City Council to oversee the parts of the project that cross into its boundary, ensuring a coordinated and efficient delivery.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "We are delighted to take this important step forward to improve junctions in Exhall. These developer-funded schemes are a great example of how we can secure significant investment to upgrade our local infrastructure.

“The scheme will not only provide the necessary capacity for the new development but will also deliver essential safety enhancements for all road users, including new crossings and improved cycleways. We're committed to ensuring that new developments bring tangible benefits to our communities, and this project is a perfect illustration of that commitment."

The Cabinet report for this item can be found here: Developer Funded Section 278 - B4113 Pickard’s Way/ Wilsons Lane Left In Left Out (LILO) Junction and Longford Road Roundabout Improvements, Exhall, Coventry (D1915)