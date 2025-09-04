Warwickshire County Council launches new Value for Money Programme to address financial pressures

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved the launch of a new Value for Money Programme to support the authority’s refreshed Medium-Term Financial Strategy (MTFS).

The Council has a strong track record of robust and effective financial management - delivering £201 million in savings since 2010, but like many other local authorities it faces increased demand and costs for services increasing much more quickly than available resources.

The Value for Money programme, which will run for two years, aims to identify further savings and efficiencies to address these ongoing challenges. The Council recognises the fundamental financial sustainability risks ahead which demand innovative thinking and approaches.

Key areas of focus for the programme include procurement and contract management, digital and data innovation, strategic workforce planning, a review of council assets, and work in areas facing the most acute demand and cost pressures (adult and children’s social care, SEND and home to school transport).

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “Over the last decade and a half, Warwickshire County Council has shown a strong commitment to delivering value for money for our residents. We’ve delivered significant savings and transformed our services, but we know there are still challenges ahead that require further innovation ahead of the longer-term opportunities for local government reform to improve value for money.

“This new programme will help us build on the Council’s strong foundations. It will ensure we are using every tool at our disposal to find innovative ways to save money, protect vital services, and ease the burden on local taxpayers.”

In addition to establishing the new programme, the Cabinet also approved the start of a public consultation on the budget and MTFS. The consultation, which will go live on Friday, 12 September, will ask residents for their priorities on investment and expenditure to help inform the budget-setting process.

Once live this consultation will be found here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/

The Cabinet report for this item can be found here: Value for Money Programme @ September 2025 Cabinet