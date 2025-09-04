Looking to the future: Council to invest in new Artificial Intelligence programme

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has agreed to invest up to £730,000 in a new programme of Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects.

The investment, taken from the council’s Revenue Investment Fund, will be used over the next two years to explore and implement AI solutions to improve productivity and enhance service delivery. It will also help the council meet its target of £419,000 in savings through its Digital Roadmap by 2027/28.

The decision was made after recognising the rapid growth of AI and the potential for it to help the council deliver more efficient and effective services. The new approach will allow the council to take a strategic and coordinated approach to AI, moving away from ad-hoc projects.

The funding will be used to establish dedicated subject matter expertise, grow internal capabilities, and cover the costs of cloud computing, data processing, and licensing. Each individual AI project will be carefully evaluated with a business case to ensure it delivers clear financial and efficiency benefits before being approved.

Councillor Michael Bannister, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “As a Council, we’re committed to exploring how new technologies can help us serve our communities better and make sure we’re getting the most out of every pound of taxpayers’ money. This new programme will allow us to safely, ethically, and cost-effectively explore how AI can help us improve our services and support our staff.

“We’re not just jumping on a trend; we’re taking a sensible, measured approach to a technology that is already changing how we work. By investing in a clear, coordinated programme, we can make sure we’re focusing on the right projects that deliver real benefits for our residents and help us meet our financial goals.”

The Cabinet report for this item can be found here: Developing a Programme of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Projects