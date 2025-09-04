Early years and resourced provision places given boost by £680,000 funding

WCC Cabinet has approved a significant investment of £680, 000 in the Education Capital Programme to address the increasing demand for specialist provision and early years places across the county.

The funding, approved at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, 4 September, will support five projects across Rugby and in the north of the county. The investment is funded primarily through developer contributions, the High Needs Provision Capital Allocation, and the DfE Early Years Capital Expansion Grant.

Key projects include:

St Gabriel’s CofE Academy, Rugby: £93, 000 to establish a new Resourced Provision for up to eight pupils with communication and interaction needs. Specialist resourced provisions offer a nurturing and inclusive environment, enabling children to thrive within a mainstream school setting. Pupils benefit from access to specialist teaching staff and a tailored environment designed to meet their individual needs.

Early Years Provisions: A total of £591, 000 will be allocated to expand early years and nursery places at The Griffin Primary School (Rugby), Little Stars Nursery (Atherstone), Anker Bridge Nursery (Polesworth), and Wellingtons Day Nursery (Rugby). This will create additional places to meet the growing need for childcare, particularly for younger children and working parents.

The investment aligns with the Warwickshire Education Sufficiency Strategy 2024-2029, which focuses on the needs of the county’s growing child population. It follows a decade of significant investment that has already delivered over 10,000 new permanent school places and 13 new schools across Warwickshire.

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, commented: “This investment is a direct response to the growth in population we are seeing in our communities and what our communities have been telling us.

“The increased availability of early years places is a response to what we have been asked for by parents and carers and will allow more people to return to the workplace while their child receives high quality education.

“The other scheme to benefit – the new resourced provision at St Gabriel’s Academy – shows a proactive approach to allowing children with SEND to thrive in the mainstream school in their own communities with the support they need. It is a far more cost-effective approach and will be far more beneficial to the children than transporting them to be educated away from their local care, health and community networks.”

Councillor Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, added: “A key part of our strategy is to ensure we are financially viable and make the most of our resources. By using developer contributions and targeted grants, we are able to deliver these essential projects efficiently and sustainably. This is a responsible and strategic use of funds that will benefit families and communities for years to come.”

The Cabinet report for this item can be found here: Additions to the Education Capital Programme 2025/26

For more information on Specialst Resourced Provisions, please visit: Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) – Admissions to specialist settings