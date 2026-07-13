Warwickshire Assistive Technology

What is assistive technology, buying and borrowing technology, AskSARA and information for professionals

Assistive technology (AT) is a term used to describe any standalone device or system that makes daily living safer and easier. These tools help people stay independent and reduce risks. For example, reminders to take medication, getting help in an emergency or to alert a carer, or an anti-spill cup to for easier drinking.

With some of these little gadgets, a small change can make a big impact on the person and what they are able to manage more independently. It can also support the wellbeing of the carer, by giving peace of mind. AT can also support carers to stay connected with others, enhance safety through monitoring or help to complement care and reduce strain.

Examples of assistive technology

Below are some examples of standalone/simple gadgets. They are usually an item that provides a prompt/reminder, supports people to carry out a task more independently or an aid to provide reassurance and comfort.

cleverly designed or ‘low tech’ daily living aids such as easy grip cutlery, anti-spill cups and medication organisers

lifeline pendant or wrist-worn alarms that can be used to alert a family member, carer or call centre following a fall

memory clocks and devices that prompt to help with remembering time, date, appointments and mealtimes

smartphone or voice-activated (high tech) systems to control areas in the home such as door opening, turning heating or lights on/off and opening/closing windows

monitored items such as GPS devices that can help a family to locate a person who has not returned home or may have got lost

applications (apps) on mobile phones - such as an app to help those who share caring responsibilities, to coordinate care and communicate better, or to help someone to initiate tasks/manage coping strategies

Hydration monitor to remind people to drink,

Day clock for prompting about important times of the day

Empathy doll or comfort pet to provide reassurance and enhance wellbeing.

How does the assistive technology service work?

Monitored AT can make a real difference to people’s lives, both for the person using the monitored service to help maintain their independence at home, but also their families/friends who may be supporting with informal care by giving peace of mind.

By monitored AT, we are referring to technology such as a lifeline pendant (and/or sensors) which is set up in the home through a base unit, connected to a phone line within the home and connected to a monitoring centre open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There are different providers that can monitor and take an emergency call, from local to national call centres dependent on how and who you choose to set this up with.

If you press your personal alarm, or one of the sensors detects a problem, then the lifeline will call the control centre. Then a trained member of staff at the control centre will be able to respond. The staff member who answers the call will assess the situation, check if you are okay and take appropriate action. This could include calling a family member, a friend or the emergency services.

You may wish to consider purchasing and installing a key safe to enable fast and easy access to your home in an emergency. The control centre can store information about your key safe PIN, which they can pass onto friends, family or the rapid response service in an emergency.

Assistive technology: Buying assistive technology - Warwickshire County Council

Assistive technology: Borrowing assistive technology - Warwickshire County Council

Assistive technology: AskSARA - Warwickshire County Council

Assistive technology: Information for professionals - Warwickshire County Council