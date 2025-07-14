Don’t let dangers dampen your Summer.  

The school summer holidays will soon be upon us, bringing with them the promise of sunshine, fun, and plenty of free time for young people across Warwickshire.

The summer months can also lead to an increase in incidents and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) wants to help people enjoy the summertime responsibly without giving up on their fun.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking parents, carers and young people to be part of the solution by being aware of increased risks during this period and to continue to educate young people on the importance of summer safety. Since 2018, WFRS has responded to over 40 water-related incidents, with July consistently recording the highest number. 41% of injuries occurred over the weekend. Most of these incidents - 73% - have taken place in rivers and canals, with key hotspots including Shustoke Reservoir, the River Leam at Victoria Bridge, the River Avon behind Saxon Mill, and the River Anker at Sandon Park.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety said: "The summer holidays are a fantastic time for young people, but they can also present new safety challenges. The warmer weather can tempt individuals to cool off in unsupervised open water, which carries significant risks."

He continued, "Furthermore, we want to remind everyone about the dangers of outdoor fires. Whether it's the responsible use of BBQs or the severe consequences of deliberate fire setting, safety is key. These actions not only endanger lives and property but also place an unnecessary strain on our emergency services."

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has some key safety advise for the summer:

Cooking Safety:

Ensure smoke alarms are working and tested regularly.

If young people are cooking, ensure they are supervised or remind them how to use appliances safely.

Never leave cooking unattended.

Keep flammable materials (tea towels, oven gloves) away from the hob.

Water Safety:

Only swim in designated, supervised areas.

Never enter open water such as quarries, rivers, or lakes, regardless of how warm the weather is. Hidden currents, cold water shock, and submerged objects pose serious dangers.

Be aware of the dangers of inflatables on open water as they can be easily swept away.

Know what to do if someone gets into trouble: call 999 immediately and ask for the Fire Service if inland, or the Coastguard if at the coast. Do not enter the water yourself.

Read more: Drowning Prevention Week 2025 - Equipping young people and enhancing water safety - Warwickshire County Council

Outdoor Fire Safety & Deliberate Fire Setting:

Deliberate Fire Setting: Deliberate fires not only damage the environment and property but also put lives at risk and divert valuable resources. WFRS provide a free Fire Setting Intervention Scheme; an educational programme for children and young people under 18, living within Warwickshire, who have shown an active interest in fire, displayed fire setting behaviour or have played with fire. Read more: Helping young people to stay fire safe - Warwickshire County Council

BBQs: Ensure BBQs are on a flat, non-flammable surface, away from fences, sheds, and overhanging trees. Never use accelerants to light BBQs. Dispose of ashes and coals safely only when completely cold.

Wildfires: Be mindful that discarded cigarettes or glass bottles can act as a magnifying glass and ignite dry grass or foliage.

Read more: Stay fire safe outdoors this summer - Warwickshire County Council