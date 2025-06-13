Stay fire safe outdoors this summer

As the weather gets warmer many people start to spend more time outdoors.

To help enjoy the warm weather and reduce the risk of outdoor fires, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared some key tips.

As part of the Fire Kills campaign, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking the people of Warwickshire to stay safe this summer as they make the most of the weather and enjoy the great outdoors, whether camping, cooking or exploring.

WFRS urges those cooking or being part of a barbecue outdoors to follow these safety steps:

Make sure the barbecue is well away from sheds, fences, trees, shrubs or garden waste.

Never leave a barbecue or any cooking unattended.

Never use a barbecue indoors.

Keep a bucket of water, sand or a garden hose nearby for emergencies.

Follow the safety instructions provided with disposable barbecues and never use them in public spaces such as parks, woods or fields.

Never use petrol or paraffin to start or revive a barbecue; use only recognised lighters or starter fuels on coal.

Empty ashes onto bare garden soil, not into dustbins or wheelie bins. If they’re hot, they can melt the plastic and start a fire.

Stay focused and alert and avoid cooking while under the influence of alcohol or medications that may impair your ability to concentrate.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, said: “With warmer weather on the way, we want residents to stay as safe as possible while they’re enjoying the weather. The warmer weather can mean that more of us will be outdoors enjoying the sunshine, which also means more of us are eating outdoors too.

“While it might be tempting to take a disposable barbecue to a park or to the woods, they can cause devastating fires. During spells of warm weather and dry ground conditions, even small fires in the open can very quickly spread and get out of control.

“Be careful and stay safe. We know people will be tempted to use disposable barbecues, but we ask that they're used in a home environment and not out in public, whilst following the safety instructions provided.”

For more fire safety tips visit our website https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.