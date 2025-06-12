Drowning Prevention Week 2025 - Equipping young people and enhancing water safety

New data from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has revealed that July sees the highest number of water-related incidents in Warwickshire.

As Drowning Prevention Week 2025 begins, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is intensifying its educational efforts and highlighting vital safety measures to help prevent incidents and keep residents safe.

A cornerstone of WFRS's prevention strategy is its comprehensive water safety education programme. This vital initiative is being delivered directly to young people across Warwickshire through various community groups, including Scout groups. The interactive programme equips young people with essential knowledge on how to stay safe around water, recognise dangers, and what to do in an emergency.

"Education is our most powerful tool in preventing these tragic incidents," says Matthew Turvey, Crew Commander for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service - who created and is delivering the programme to young people across the county. "By engaging with young people directly in community groups, we are empowering them with the knowledge and skills to make safe choices around water, ultimately saving lives."

WFRS is proud that its water safety education resources are also readily available for other emergency services to use on the StayWise Website. This invaluable online platform provides educators, parents, and community leaders with free access to engaging materials, enabling them to deliver crucial water safety lessons within their own settings.

Since 2018, the Service has responded to over 40 water-related incidents, with July consistently recording the highest number. 41% of injuries occurred over the weekend. Most of these incidents - 73% - have taken place in rivers and canals, with key hotspots including Shustoke Reservoir, the River Leam at Victoria Bridge, the River Avon behind Saxon Mill, and the River Anker at Sandon Park.

WFRS is pleased to highlight the recent installation of Portsafe devices at key locations across Warwickshire. These innovative, easily accessible rescue devices are strategically placed to provide immediate assistance to individuals in distress in the water. Portsafe devices allow members of the public the opportunity to help someone in distress in the water while waiting for the emergency services to arrive. The devices are located in Bidford Meadow which is an area of high activity, particularly in the summer months, Millers Bank in Broom which is a popular fishing spot and dog-walking route and along the River Arrow in Alcester.

Equipped with a throwline, whistle, and thermal blanket, the boards holding the devices have instructions to help people use the equipment should they see anyone in distress in the water. Watch this video on how to use a throwline. https://youtu.be/jsLdEh9AklM

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, added: "The safety of our residents is our number one priority. The proactive work of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in delivering this crucial water safety education programme, alongside the installation of new Portsafe devices, demonstrates our collective commitment to preventing devastating tragedies. We urge everyone to absorb these vital safety messages and help us make Warwickshire's waterways safer for all."

Follow WFRS’ drowning prevention top tips:

Educate your young people around the risks of open water.

Cold water shock can kill, walking into the water rather than jumping in can help reduce the risk.

Always supervise children closely around water.

Never swim alone, especially in open water.

Learn to swim properly and only swim in designated areas.

Be aware of cold-water shock.

If you see someone in trouble, don’t enter the water yourself. Call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service and ambulance, encourage the casualty to try and float on their back and if there is rescue equipment nearby throw it to them.

For more water safety advice and free water safety resources, to give children the skills to enjoy a lifetime of fun in the water visit: www.rlss.org.uk/DPW

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has more information on water safety on their website https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/water-safety/2