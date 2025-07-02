Helping young people to stay fire safe

It is common for children and young people to show a natural interest and curiosity with fire. Even if they do not display any fire setting behaviour, many children may be fascinated by fire.

Unfortunately, for some young people, this interest develops into something more dangerous.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is reminding parents of the importance of recognising the early signs of fire setting behaviour this wildfire season.

Fire setting behaviour can become increasingly serious, leading to injury, damage to property and in some cases death. That’s why Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service provide a free Fire Setting Intervention Scheme; an educational programme for children and young people under 18, living within Warwickshire, who have shown an active interest in fire, displayed fire setting behaviour or have played with fire.

The aims of the Fire Setting Intervention scheme are to provide educational intervention, to raise awareness of the dangers of fire and the importance of fire safety, as well as offering support to help children make informed decisions. Parents and carers are also able to benefit from advice offered during the free Safe and Well checks.

Every referral is taken seriously and assessed to identify the level of risk of further fire setting, with cases prioritised accordingly, before being allocated to a Fire Setting Intervention advisor.

Sessions last between 30 and 60 minutes, and can take place in the home, or within an educational setting, with up to 5 sessions available.

Upon completion of the sessions, a follow up call will be made to find out if any more fire setting behaviour has occurred, and to offer any further advice or support, should this be necessary. This may also involve signposting families to other agencies who can provide more specialists help or support and provide a consistent approach.

Sessions are tailored to meet the individual needs of all children and young people. The team is experienced in working with children who have specialist health and/or educational needs and disabilities, and sessions are planned carefully using selected and appropriate resources.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “As we enter the warmer, drier months, it’s important to ensure we are keeping our young people educated, and safe when it comes to fire.

“It is vital that we help young people displaying fire setting behaviours before it is too late, as this behaviour can lead to very real, and sometimes deadly consequences.

“Our fantastic team of advisors at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are here to help every step of the way”

Parents, carers, people working in education, police, social services, or other professionals, can make a referral by applying for the Fire Setting Intervention Scheme here.

More information on the Fire Setting Intervention scheme, can be found here.