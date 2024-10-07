Council calling on residents to quit smoking to boost mental health and wellbeing

With Stoptober starting last week, now is the ideal time to join thousands of smokers quitting for the month of October.

Evidence shows that after the withdrawal stage of quitting smoking, people have reduced anxiety, depression and stress. People who have quit also have increased positive mood compared with people who continue to smoke. Those quitting for Stoptober are also five times more likely to quit for good if they stop smoking for the 28 days of October.

Most smokers say they want to stop, but some continue because smoking seems to relieve stress and anxiety. It's a common belief that smoking helps you relax. But smoking actually increases anxiety and tension. Adults with depression are also much more likely to smoke than adults without depression.

People might think that smoking helps them to relax because smoking cigarettes interferes with certain chemicals in the brain. When smokers haven't had a cigarette for a while, the craving for another one makes them feel irritable and anxious. These feelings can be temporarily relieved when they light up a cigarette. So, smokers associate the improved mood with smoking. In fact, it's the effects of smoking itself that's likely to have caused the anxiety in the first place.

When people stop smoking, studies show:

anxiety, depression and stress levels are lower

quality of life and positive mood improve

the dosage of some medicines used to treat mental health problems can be reduced

There are 66,000 smokers in Warwickshire aged 18+ which is 13.9% of the county’s population, this varies across the district and boroughs (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2022). Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is supporting Stoptober and encouraging residents to quit to improve their wellbeing following the recent launch of the new Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire website. The website, funded by UK Government, helps smokers across Coventry and Warwickshire by providing details of the local, free, confidential stop smoking services, as well as resources and information about smoking and vaping.

Residents aged 12+ who live, work, or are registered with a GP in Warwickshire are entitled to free support. Smokers who sign up to WCC’s commissioned local stop smoking service get access to the following:

12 weeks of one-to-one support (face-to-face or virtual) with a specialist stop smoking practitioner

Help to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only)

Access to a Smoke Free App

Stoptober also offers a range of free quitting tools including the NHS Quit Smoking app, daily email support, Facebook support group and information about quitting smoking with a vape. People can search ‘Stoptober’ to find out more.

Councillor Margaret Bell, WCC Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health said: “When you stop smoking good things start to happen – your physical health improves as well as your mental health and wellbeing.

“We know it can be daunting to take the first step to quitting, that’s why there is local, free, non-judgmental support available for smokers in Warwickshire, so residents have the best chance of quitting for good. I’d like to urge any smoker, particularly those who are struggling with their mental health, to consider quitting for Stoptober and signing up to our local stop smoking service.”

Throughout October, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is sharing advice and guidance on the various ways residents can improve their mental health and wellbeing as we move into the winter months, as well as signposting to the variety of support services available to help anyone who is struggling to cope.