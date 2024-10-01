Smokers across Coventry and Warwickshire five times more likely to quit for good for the 28 days of Stoptober

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry City Council (CCC) are calling on smokers across the area this Stoptober to join the 2.5 million others in England who have made a quit attempt with t...

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry City Council (CCC) are calling on smokers across the area this Stoptober to join the 2.5 million others in England who have made a quit attempt with the campaign previously.

Smoking causes 64,000 deaths a year, making it still the biggest cause of preventable illness and death. Despite this, an estimated 18.4% of people aged 18+ in Coventry and 13.9% in Warwickshire smoke. In Warwickshire, this varies across the district and boroughs. (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2022).

Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health. That’s why this year’s Stoptober campaign is encouraging smokers to join the thousands of others who are committing to quitting for the month of October. People who quit smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to quit for good. When you stop smoking good things start to happen – quitting will allow you to start moving better, breathe more easily and give you more money to spend.

Both councils are supporting Stoptober following the launch of their new Smoke Free website, funded by the UK Government, to help people across Coventry and Warwickshire quit smoking. It provides details of local free, confidential stop smoking services, as well as resources and information about smoking and vaping.

People aged 12+ who live, work, or are registered with a GP in Warwickshire are entitled to free support. Smokers who sign up to their local stop smoking service get access to the following:

12 weeks of one-to-one support (face-to-face or virtual) with a specialist stop smoking practitioner

Help to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only)

Access to a Smoke Free App

Stoptober also offers a range of free quitting tools including the NHS Quit Smoking app, daily email support, Facebook support group and information about quitting smoking with a vape. People can search ‘Stoptober’ to find out more.

Councillor Maragaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “This Stoptober, we are encouraging our residents to make a positive, healthy change to their lives, by stopping smoking.

“Stoptober is a fantastic time to quit, with an abundance of free resources and support available. You are five times more likely to quit for good if you stop for 28 days.

“We all know quitting smoking isn’t easy, so I would also encourage residents to make use of our new stop smoking website to access local, free support to guide you on your quitting journey.”

Allison Duggal, Director of Public Health and Wellbeing at Coventry City Council, said: “There is lots of help available for people to help them to go smokefree and this support is being highlighted as part of Stoptober.

“We work really closely with partners across the city and with Warwickshire health colleagues, and many people have successfully stopped after a smokefree period.

“We know that most smokers start in their youth and are then addicted for life, but this long term impact can be tackled.

“The good thing about Stoptober as an approach is that hundreds of people do it together. Knowing you are part of a wider community can help, and if you can stay on track you have a better chance of stopping.

“I managed to quit myself, and I know how daunting it can feel to make the first step and ask for help.”

To get local support and quit smoking this Stoptober, visit www.smokefreecw.co.uk.