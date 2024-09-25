New Smoke Free website launches to help people in Coventry and Warwickshire quit smoking

A new Smoke Free website has launched to help people in Coventry and Warwickshire quit smoking.

It provides details of local free, confidential stop smoking services, as well as resources and information about smoking and vaping. It was created through a partnership between Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry City Council (CCC) with funding from the UK Government.

The website is part of a national effort championed by the UK Government to create the first ever smoke free generation. Under this initiative, earlier this year both councils received funding to increase local authority-led stop smoking services and support to reduce smoking rates across Coventry and Warwickshire.

An estimated 18.4% of people aged 18+ in Coventry and 13.9% in Warwickshire smoke. In Warwickshire, this varies across the district and boroughs. (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2022). Those who wish to quit often struggle due to their addiction to nicotine – over 80% of smokers start before they turn twenty, most as children (Source: Tobacco and Vapes Bill 2024). The new Smoke Free website and enhanced services and initiatives aim to tackle this by providing evidence-based support that is free, non-judgemental, and easy to access.

People aged 12+ who live, work, or are registered with a GP in Coventry or Warwickshire are entitled to free support. Smokers who sign up to their local stop smoking service get access to the following:

12 weeks of one-to-one support (face-to-face or virtual) with a specialist stop smoking practitioner.

Help to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only).

Access to a Smoke Free App.

People who quit smoking with the support of a stop smoking service are three times more likely to quit for good.

A male Warwickshire resident, aged 67, who recently accessed the Warwickshire stop smoking service said : “I have smoked for over 50 years and smoking 30 cigarettes a day I never in a million years thought I could do it, all of the staff I have spoken to during my journey have been amazing and I thank them very much for helping me get where I am today. I have quit and remain confident that I will continue to stay quit for the future ahead.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health at WCC, said:

“We know how challenging quitting smoking can be, but having the right support makes all the difference. Our new website is part of a wider enhancement of the stop smoking support available to people in Warwickshire.

“Smoking has a huge impact on an individual’s health – quitting can reduce your risk of developing dementia, lung disease, heart disease, cancer and stroke. Stopping smoking also boosts your mental health and wellbeing. We encourage any residents who smoke to visit the website and learn more about the support available, and in doing so, take their first step towards happier, healthier lives.”

Allison Duggal, Director of Public Health in Coventry said: “The website will help people to access services and it really makes sense to work alongside Warwickshire colleagues.

“We have a particular focus on young people, in fact I started smoking myself at a young age and it doesn’t surprise me that eight of 10 smokers started before they turn 20.

“I managed to stop 21 years ago, but I know it is not an easy process for people. We have lots more work to do to help people through the process of stopping. It’s about managing cravings, withdrawals and the reliance that people have with smoking.

“People from the age of 12 can access free support so we want everyone to know there is help available.”

She added: “I feel so much healthier and it’s why I feel able to train for my first marathon.”

Smokers are encouraged to learn more by visiting smokefreecw.co.uk. Free stop smoking support can also be accessed via phone on 0800 122 3780 for Coventry services or 0333 005 0092 for Warwickshire services.

Stopping smoking is hard, but when a new baby is due, quitting smoking is one of the best choices people can make as a family to give their baby the best start in life. Across Coventry and Warwickshire, there are specialist Stop Smoking in Pregnancy advisors trained to support pregnant people and their families through their journey to stop smoking. Information on stop smoking in pregnancy services.

Both WCC and CCC are also increasing the awareness of the impact of vaping, with the clear message: if you don’t smoke, don’t vape, and children should never vape. Vaping information and advice.

Further work is being scoped to provide additional support and initiatives to reduce smoking prevalence across Coventry and Warwickshire with a particular focus on priority groups.