Living Well – it’s never too late to learn something new!

The council’s Living Well webpages are a great resource of information and services all in one place.

Information promotes healthy lifestyles and encourages people to take preventative measures to keep themselves safe, happy and independent.

It also provides information on how people can return to learning later in life, make a fresh start completely with learning or continue their lifelong learning journey. Residents are encouraged to visit http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more.

There are many reasons why people will return to learning in adulthood. It could be that they had negative experiences as a youngster at school, they want to learn new skills, broaden their knowledge, learn a new language or they want to re-train for a new career. It is also great for people’s wellbeing, helping to overcome isolation and improving their mental health.

Warwickshire’s Adult and Community Learning Service (ACL) is part of Warwickshire County Council and a provider of adult learning. It offers formal and informal learning programmes to adults aged 19+ across the County.

It creates a safe and happy learning environment where learners feel cared for and supported, with flexible programmes that allow people to build their knowledge across several different subjects. Learners also benefit from well-developed links with local community organisations, which supports them in getting access to critical services they need to support their wider lives. More information about WACL can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/adult-community-learning-offer.

ACL offers free Functional Skills English for those who are seeking to develop their confidence and qualifications in English, as well as Functional Skills Maths and GCSE Maths for those who want to improve their qualifications up to Level 2.

There’s also the opportunity for people to improve their digital skills through courses in Computing and Information Technology. Technology is rapidly changing the way people live their lives and it has become a vital way for individuals to access information and services.

The benefits of enrolling on these digital courses include improving computer skills, boosting job prospects, rediscovering passions and hobbies or simply staying in touch with family and friends – all of which can provide key boosts to people’s health and wellbeing.

Living Well also signposts to Personal Development and Life Skills, with a wide range of courses available around wellbeing and developing new skills. It’s a good way to look after yourself, meet new people with similar interests and broaden your horizons.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The council’s Living Well webpages present opportunities for you to improve your health and wellbeing in ways you might not have thought of before.

“Choosing to return to learning or learn new skills can open up so many opportunities, whether it’s settling into a new country, changing career or simply wanting to broaden your knowledge.

“It’s a great way to try something different and improve your quality of life. Digital skills, for example, are becoming increasingly vital for accessing services or keeping in touch with friends and loved ones – visit the Living Well website now and find out more about the exciting opportunities that are waiting for you.”

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, added: “Warwickshire Adult Community Learning is a great way to invest in yourself, whether it’s through learning new skills or refreshing old ones.

“ACL gives people the opportunity to change career, support their family – for example helping children with their homework – and it also improves people’s quality of life, giving them skills, knowledge and a confidence in themselves.

“If you’ve been thinking of picking up a new skill or taking a course, give it a go today!”

Many people in Warwickshire have turned to adult learning as a way to improve their lives and gain valuable skills and insights. You can read some of their stories here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/369/adult-and-community-learning---your-story.

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available for residents in Warwickshire.