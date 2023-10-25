Visit Warwickshire Libraries to enjoy learning how to use new digital Hublets for e-reading

Warwickshire County Council libraries are delivering a series of free Hublet drop-in sessions between November 2023 to January 2024.

Warwickshire County Council libraries are delivering a series of free drop-in sessions between November 2023 to January 2024 to support new and existing customers in learning how to use Hublets, which are free digital tablet devices available in most Warwickshire library settings for e-reading.

Hublets are now available to use at Leamington, Nuneaton, Rugby, Atherstone, Bedworth, Warwick, Kenilworth, Southam and Stratford libraries, and allow users to enjoy eMagazines, eNewspapers, eBooks, and other online eResources without the need to have or bring their own digital devices to the library.

The Hublets are housed in docking stations at each library, and users can borrow them for a defined period by inserting their library card into the barcode reader. The Hublet will then be on loan to you within the library setting for a defined period. The devices are free to use and work within each library building by utilising the existing library Wi-Fi.

The Hublets are designed to be user-friendly and accessible to all, and library staff are always on hand to provide any necessary support or assistance so that customers can enjoy using the Hublet tablets in the friendly surroundings of each public library environment.

The drop-in sessions to learn how to use the Hublet devices are taking place between 10:30am – 12:30pm on:

1 November at Atherstone Library

8 November at Rugby Library

13 November at Warwick Library

30 November at Stratford-upon-Avon Library

6 December at Nuneaton Library

13 December at Kenilworth Library

9 January at Leamington Spa Library

17 January at Bedworth Library

26 January at Southam Library

Designated staff will be on hand at each session to show each attendee how to use a Hublet and what information and resources the Hublets can provide.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"It’s great news that we are able to offer Hublets across more of our library settings and support the expansion of a digital offer to our library customers. Hublet digital tablets are an easy and convenient way to gain free access to a whole wealth of e-reading resources, and remove the need for personal ownership of a digital device. This is ideal for anyone who would enjoy reading online content, but either does not have a device of their own or would prefer to read on a screen in our vibrant and welcoming library settings."

The Hublets service is part of a wider initiative by Warwickshire Libraries to make their e-reading resources more accessible to all, and the libraries hope that the service will continue to prove popular with their customers.

Warwickshire Libraries already provide a great range of digital services to support local communities, including:

Books which are available to borrow for library members through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks. Newspapers and magazines are also available through Pressreader & Libby .

The County Council’s Cyber Security Team deliver regular sessions in Warwickshire Libraries to raise awareness of how to protect yourself online. Find out more at Cyber Safe Warwickshire .

All physical libraries offer free Wi-Fi and free time on public computers​, and staff can help you to find trustworthy online sources for facts, news, and other information.

IT Help and support sessions which take place regularly at libraries across the county.

Nuneaton, Rugby, and Leamington libraries offer Let’s Make sessions to get hands-on with the latest technology from 3D printing and virtual reality to robotics.

Warwickshire Libraries also have a Code Club and lend out Micro:bit kits so that younger library customers can develop coding skills at home as well as through sessions in the library​.

For more information about the Hublets and other services provided by Warwickshire Libraries, please ask a member of staff in your local library, or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To join your local library for free so that you can use the new Hublets service, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary