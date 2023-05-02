Leamington, Nuneaton, and Rugby Libraries introduce new digital Hublets for e-reading

Warwickshire County Council libraries have launched an exciting new service to provide e-reading devices to their customers.

Digital Hublet tablets are available at Leamington, Nuneaton, and Rugby libraries, and allow users to enjoy eMagazines, eNewspapers, eBooks, and other online eResources without the need to have or bring their own digital devices.

The Hublets are housed in docking stations at each library, and users can borrow them for a defined period by inserting their library card into the barcode reader. The devices are free to use and work within each library building by utilising the existing library Wi-Fi.

The Hublets are designed to be user-friendly and accessible to all, and library staff will be on hand to provide any necessary support or assistance so that customers can enjoy using the Hublet tablets in the friendly surroundings of each public library environment.

Rob Powell, Strategic Director for Resources, said:

"I'm delighted that we are able to offer this fantastic new service to our library customers. The new digital tablet devices, known as Hublets, provide a simple and easy way to access a wealth of e-reading material without needing to own a device yourself. They are ideal for anyone who would like to read online content, but who may not have a device of their own or would prefer to use a digital tablet device in a public setting."

The Hublets service is part of a wider initiative by Warwickshire Libraries to make their e-reading resources more accessible to all, and the libraries hope that the service will prove popular with their customers.

Warwickshire Libraries already provide a great range of digital services to support local communities, including:

Books which are available to borrow for library members through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks. Newspapers and magazines are also available through Pressreader & Libby.

The County Council’s Cyber Security Team deliver regular sessions in Warwickshire Libraries to raise awareness of how to protect yourself online. Find out more at Cyber Safe Warwickshire.

All physical libraries offer free Wi-Fi and free time on public computers​, and staff can help you to find trustworthy online sources for facts, news, and other information.

IT Help and support sessions which take place regularly at libraries across the county.

Nuneaton, Rugby, and Leamington libraries offer Let’s Make sessions to get hands-on with the latest technology from 3D printing and virtual reality to robotics.

Warwickshire Libraries also have a Code Club and lend out Micro:bit kits so that younger library customers can develop coding skills at home as well as through sessions in the library​.

For more information about the Hublets and other services provided by Warwickshire Libraries, please ask a member of staff in your local library, or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To join your local library for free so that you can use the new Hublets service, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary