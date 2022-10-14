Nuneaton Library to host a showcase of events this half-term including plenty of fun children’s activities

This October half-term, Warwickshire County Council’s library service in Nuneaton will be hosting a variety of events and activities for all ages.

This October half-term, Warwickshire County Council’s library service in Nuneaton will be hosting a variety of events and activities for all ages as part of a showcase week to highlight the great range of services and resources that Nuneaton Library has to offer. The fun activities will range from local history collection tours and immersive storytelling with actors, to piano playing, autumnal crafts, and a spooky trail as we approach Halloween.

From Monday 24 to Friday 28 October, visit Nuneaton Library to get involved in the following feature activities and events:

Throughout the week Nuneaton Library will also be hosting plenty of fun activities suitable for pre-school and school aged children. These include playing with sensory toys at and singing along during Story Stomp and Rhyme Time, to getting creative by making decorative Autumnal Crafts that you can take home. Children can also complete themed sheets at our activity table every day, become a local history detective in the Photos Then and Now game to see if they can match historical images with present day photos, and follow a spooky trail around the library with entry to a mystery prize draw for those who can complete it.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“This October Nuneaton Library celebrates 60 years in its current location. The library is a great example of a reliable service that has supported its local community for six decades. The staff go above and beyond to provide resources, activities, and events that cater to all ages and interests, and continue to look for even more ways to offer great benefits to library members. “What makes the library such a vibrant, safe, and welcoming space is the people. As we look towards the future and the exciting plans for Nuneaton Library to move into the new Justice Walk development in Nuneaton town centre in due course, it’s important to recognise just how far Nuneaton Library has come, how important its services and resources are to the local community, and that irrespective of any future changes in location Nuneaton Library will continue to deliver the same helpful, proactive, and welcoming service. “We're really looking forward to welcoming children and families into Nuneaton Library this half-term, and our friendly staff can’t wait to say hello.”

To find out more about what activities are happening at your local library this half-term and how to book, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries latest activities, information, and events, you can:

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary