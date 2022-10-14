Nuneaton Library to host a showcase of events this half-term including plenty of fun children’s activities

This October half-term, Warwickshire County Council’s library service in Nuneaton will be hosting a variety of events and activities for all ages.
This October half-term, Warwickshire County Council’s library service in Nuneaton will be hosting a variety of events and activities for all ages as part of a showcase week to highlight the great range of services and resources that Nuneaton Library has to offer. The fun activities will range from local history collection tours and immersive storytelling with actors, to piano playing, autumnal crafts, and a spooky trail as we approach Halloween.
From Monday 24 to Friday 28 October, visit Nuneaton Library to get involved in the following feature activities and events:
- What’s in there? History collection tours on Monday 24 October. The library holds a huge range of resources to help with family research, educational projects, and local history as well as the George Eliot Collection. The one-hour tours starting at 10am, 11:15am, and 12:15pm are a great opportunity to see some of the rarer items in the library’s collection, find out what’s in the blue filing cabinet in the main library, and take a look behind the scenes in the library’s rolling stacks. Pre-book your place here.
- “Storm” immersive storytelling adventures on Tuesday 25 October. Ideal for families with children aged 4-11 years, join actors from the theatre company Highly Sprung to explore the library and make new discoveries about our world, from the oceans and seas to the forests and trees. Performances will begin at 10am, 12 noon, and 2pm and will be available to drop-in with no pre-booking required.
- Digital Piano on the Hour on Wednesday 26 October. Nuneaton Library’s digital baby grand piano will be played for 10-minute performances on the hour from 9am – 5pm for you to listen to and enjoy. If you would like to play, visit the library to book a slot or email nuneatonlibrary@warwickshire.gov.uk
- Tea with Rosie & Erin: A Conversation with Rosie Goodwin and Erin Green on Thursday 27 October. Meet local authors Rosie Goodwin and Erin Green who will be conversation from 2 – 4pm, discussing their writing and answering any of your questions. Pre-booking for this event is essential and you can secure your place here. Thursday in the library will have a wellbeing focus with staff available to introduce you to the library’s Memory Suitcases, which can help to support people living with dementia and their carers, find out about creating a Playlist for Life, or take a look through the library’s Pictures to Share Collection. We will also be launching our new Teen Reading Well collection which can help with topics such as positive mental wellbeing. And look out for our ‘Book Doctors’ who will be on hand to help with reading selections and advice to support your well-being.
- Let’s Make family taster sessions on Friday 28 October. Suitable for families with children aged 7-11 years, enjoy learning new skills using the latest technology in a Let’s Make taster session. Have a go at using professional tools to experiment with everything from 3D printing and virtual reality to film and animation, sewing, or even robotics. One-hour sessions take place from 10am, 12:30pm, and 2pm, and you can book your place here.
- Find out about YouCanOnline on Friday 28 October. A brand-new initiative for Warwickshire Libraries so find out how you can borrow a free digital tablet device with data included, and the support you can receive to learn basic digital skills to feel safer and more confident online. Library staff will be available to tell you more from 11am – 12pm, and 2pm – 3pm.
Throughout the week Nuneaton Library will also be hosting plenty of fun activities suitable for pre-school and school aged children. These include playing with sensory toys at and singing along during Story Stomp and Rhyme Time, to getting creative by making decorative Autumnal Crafts that you can take home. Children can also complete themed sheets at our activity table every day, become a local history detective in the Photos Then and Now game to see if they can match historical images with present day photos, and follow a spooky trail around the library with entry to a mystery prize draw for those who can complete it.
Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:
“This October Nuneaton Library celebrates 60 years in its current location. The library is a great example of a reliable service that has supported its local community for six decades. The staff go above and beyond to provide resources, activities, and events that cater to all ages and interests, and continue to look for even more ways to offer great benefits to library members.
“What makes the library such a vibrant, safe, and welcoming space is the people. As we look towards the future and the exciting plans for Nuneaton Library to move into the new Justice Walk development in Nuneaton town centre in due course, it’s important to recognise just how far Nuneaton Library has come, how important its services and resources are to the local community, and that irrespective of any future changes in location Nuneaton Library will continue to deliver the same helpful, proactive, and welcoming service.
“We're really looking forward to welcoming children and families into Nuneaton Library this half-term, and our friendly staff can’t wait to say hello.”
To find out more about what activities are happening at your local library this half-term and how to book, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities
