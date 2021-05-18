Memory suitcases available from Warwickshire Libraries support people living with dementia

Specially developed memory suitcases are available to loan from Warwickshire County Council libraries to help support people living with dementia and their carers.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire and Warwickshire Libraries have joined forces to provide access to the suitcases which contain objects, information and games and are available to Warwickshire library members to borrow using their library card.

With an old Warwickshire photo in each box linking the items and games together it is a great opportunity for families and loved ones to share memories and special times together. The themes include: Rural Warwickshire, Games, Holidays, Working in Warwickshire and school days.

Rebecca Coles, Senior Learning and Community Engagement Officer for Heritage and Culture Warwickshire said: “This has been a great opportunity to work with our colleagues from the library service. We have used images from the Warwickshire County Record Office archives and linked them to objects and games for those living with dementia to enjoy. There are two suitcases of each theme so we hope once people have used one they will want to borrow another.”

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire received a Tesco Bags of Help grant which has helped fund part of the project. This YouTube explains how to best use the suitcases https://youtu.be/Go1PsYCmpbQ

Jessica Dunnicliff, Principal Librarian: Reading and Learning for Warwickshire Library and Information Service said: “We are delighted to be working with Heritage and Culture Warwickshire to launch the memory suitcases during Dementia Action Week, they make a great addition to our existing dementia resources.”

The suitcases will be available for loan from Monday 17th May from Atherstone, Leamington, Nuneaton, Rugby and Stratford libraries with an adult library card.

For more information please email [email protected]

Books on prescription is another service available to library members. There are 25 recommended titles for people who have dementia, are caring with someone with dementia, or want to find out more information. Anyone can borrow the books from their local library, and they are available for GPs and health professionals to ‘prescribe’ or recommend. Books on Prescription website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/booksonprescription

Dementia Action Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of dementia and the support available for people living with dementia and their families.

In Warwickshire, around 8,000 people are living with dementia, although many more people are affected by dementia, including those who are caring for people affected by dementia.

For more information about dementia and the support services available, please visit dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk