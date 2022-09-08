Plans for the transformation of Justice Walk move forward

Find out ,more about plans for the Justice Walk development in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC), Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council (NBBC) and their strategic development partner Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG) have submitted an outline planning application for Vicarage Street, Nuneaton – one of the key sites being brought forward to regenerate Nuneaton town centre.

This submission is a crucial step forward in the exciting ’Transforming Nuneaton programme which is already changing the face of the town.

The Justice Walk development will see the delivery of:

A new library.

A new business centre.

Up to 65 residential properties.

A new landscaped public space leading to St Nicolas Church.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “Justice Walk is a key site in our plans to unlock the economic potential of Nuneaton Town Centre which will bring much needed new jobs to the town, as well as an enhanced local environment for businesses, residents, and visitors alike.”

Cllr Kris Wilson, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Business and Regeneration, said: “Regenerating this gateway site will breathe new life into our town centre and reinvigorate this end of Nuneaton. This brownfield development brings long-term disused scrub land back into use and will provide a new state-of-the-art library and much-needed space to help new business start-ups.”

Stuart Buckley, of WPDG, said: “This is a site of huge significance for the town of Nuneaton and also for the Transforming Nuneaton initiative. It will deliver a truly mixed use scheme anchored by a new civic space and draw new businesses in the town alongside providing new homes for local people.”

The Justice Walk development is part of a masterplan for the town being brought forward by WCC and NBBC which continues to be a crucial tool in showing potential developers, stakeholders and others what is possible in terms of developing the site. You can see the plans for the town centre here: Transforming Nuneaton Website

The aim is to encourage greater diversification within the town centre, to increase footfall and support existing businesses.

The first phase of the development in this area was completed by McCarthy & Stone in 2020 with residents already living in the new apartments.

Further information on the scheme can be found here: Justice Walk Development Page