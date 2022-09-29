Great Big Green Week 2022 Reducing energy costs and helping residents to do the same

Find out more about how Warwickshire County Council is striving to reduce its energy use and how residents can do the same.

In the fourth instalment of Warwickshire County Council’s Great Big Green Week series, it is discussing the very current topic of energy. In this article, find out how the Council is monitoring and reducing its energy use and the ways in which residents can do the same.

Warwickshire County Council is certified to ISO14001, the international environmental standard, and reducing its environmental impacts by being energy efficient and reducing CO2 is a key element of maintaining this accreditation.

The Council has an Energy Policy and Strategy for the organisation which makes commitments to:

Monitor and measure consumption and generation;

Improve efficiency;

Reduce costs, consumption and carbon emissions associated with energy consumption;

Reduce dependence on fossil fuels; and

Continuously improve its environmental performance.

In its Council Plan covering 2022 – 2027, the Council makes pledges to mitigate climate change and meet net-zero commitments and it is currently undertaking a full review of its impacts on climate change and identifying actions to mitigate and minimise future impacts.

The Council’s Sustainable Futures report will be issued before the end of the year and will give details of actions that it will be taking in the area of energy consumption.

Most of Warwickshire’s corporate buildings are on a green energy tariff which comes from 100% renewable sources (solar, wind, hydro/wave) and it purchases both electricity and gas in advance (via our partner ESPO) which minimises costs through collective purchasing.

A number of our corporate buildings also have renewable installations fitted, ranging from solar, biomass and wind bringing in more than 200,000 kwh of energy generation per year. Last year, the Council unveiled a new look for Nuneaton’s The Eliot Park Innovation Centre (EPIC) which has received an environmentally-friendly overhaul including extensive solar panelling and electric vehicle charging, More on that story here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2671/warwickshire-county-council-unveil-new-look-environmentally-friendly-eliot-park-innovation-centre

The Council is committed to continuing to monitor its own energy usage and use the data to improve energy efficiency across all its physical sites. Toi this end, all its buildings over 250 sqm that are frequently visited by the public have been surveyed and awarded an energy performance rating in line with the Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations 2012.

Warwickshire has also been investing for some time to implement energy-efficient devices for new street and traffic lighting systems, and energy-efficient lighting within all of its buildings. More information on energy-efficient streetlighting can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/strategies-policies-legislation/street-lighting-standards/1

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “Our homes and businesses are a big contributing factor to our overall carbon footprints. At Warwickshire County Council, we have been aware of this for some time and have a rolling process of monitoring and evaluating our energy use and its associated costs across all our buildings in the County.

“Through the strategic use of part-night lighting and LED technology in our street-lighting and energy efficiency measures and renewable technology across our building locations we have made large strides in reducing our energy consumption and we will continue to build on this as we strive for a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.

“We understand that the increasing energy costs are a concern for many of our residents across Warwickshire and to those worried about paying their bills, I would like to signpost them to our Local Welfare Fund where help may be available.”

Advice for Residents

For residents who are struggling with their energy and utility bills, help may be available from the Warwickshire Local Welfare Fund. More details can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme

The current advice around household energy bills is to stay put and not switch. Residents are advised to look out for Switch and Save Warwickshire updates when better deals become available and make use of its collective switching power: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/switchandsave

Some practical tips from the energy savings trust can be found here https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/warwick/info/energy-saving

If you’re looking to hear more about solar installations and batteries, through Solar Together Warwickshire, sign up for updates on future schemes at: https://solartogether.co.uk/warwickshire/home

Other Sources of Advice

Act on Energy – Warwickshire based, providing energy and conservation advice https://actonenergy.org.uk/ or via FREE ADVICE LINE 0800 988 2881

The Energy Savings Trust is an independent organisation providing advice on energy efficiency and clean energy: https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/

The Council supports the Coventry and Warwickshire Green Business Programme and more details can be found at: https://www.coventry.gov.uk/coventry-warwickshire-green-business-programme

Find out more about Big Green Week here: https://greatbiggreenweek.com/

Find a local Big Green Week event here: https://greatbiggreenweek.com/find-an-event/

There is just a short time remaining for community and voluntary groups to get their applications in for the second round of the Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund. Find out more: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/regeneration-projects/green-shoots-community-climate-change-fund-2022

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/