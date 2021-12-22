Warwickshire County Council unveil new-look, environmentally-friendly, Eliot Park Innovation Centre

The Eliot Park Innovation Centre (EPIC) in Nuneaton has received an environmentally friendly overhaul as part of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

The state-of-the-art conference and meeting facilities at EPIC in Nuneaton have been updated to include extensive solar panelling as part of the Salix Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

The purpose of this update to EPIC was to increase the amount of renewable energy generated across the council's properties and reduce the amount of carbon emissions in line with the County Council’s priorities. This project complements a previous project to install electric vehicle charging on site.

The new solar panels at EPIC are estimated to save 39 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) per year. The energy generated by the panels will also be used to supply eight twin head electric vehicle charging points at the centre.

The EPIC renovations have been made possible through joint-funding from Warwickshire County Council and the Salix Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme and cost a total of £245,000.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “At Warwickshire County Council, we are fully committed to doing everything that we can to reduce our carbon footprint and minimise our impact on the planet’s fast changing climate. The Nuneaton EPIC centre’s new solar panel and Electric Vehicle charging installation is a perfect example of this commitment in action.

“We hope these works will serve as a valuable template for future developments as we strive to create a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/

More information about the Eliot Park Innovation Centre, can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/directory-record/9/eliot-park-innovation-centre

More information about Salix Finance, can be found here: https://www.salixfinance.co.uk/about-us

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf