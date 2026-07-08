New hybrid booking system for Household Waste Recycling Centres

Warwickshire County Council has announced that a new hybrid booking system will be introduced across its Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs), coming into effect on Monday, 20 July 2026.

The decision follows a review of the recent ‘no booking’ trial, which was implemented to assess the impact of removing booking and also to try to make it easier for residents to access their local recycling centre. The new approach is designed to make visits more reliable and reduce avoidable queuing at the busiest sites and times, while keeping access as flexible as possible for residents. Unlike the previous countywide booking system, the new arrangements will be tailored by site and by day, so booking will only be required where it is needed to help manage demand.

The trial has gathered large amounts of data revealing significant challenges with high demand and prolonged queues at certain sites during busy days and periods of good weather. Some sites experienced higher demand, queues, traffic impacts, full containers and temporary restrictions on some materials during busy periods.

The County Council’s waste management team is conducting an extensive analysis of the trial period. This includes a detailed review of visitor numbers, waste tonnages, recycling performance, and service issues. Crucially, the review is also heavily informed by a county-wide customer survey, which received over 2,400 responses from residents sharing their experiences and preferences. Of the 2,400 survey responses received, 49.4% supported some form of booking, 44.5% did not support booking and 6% had no preference. Support for booking varied by site, with stronger support from users of busier sites such as Hunters Lane, Princes Drive and Judkins, and lower support at sites where booking is not proposed or will be more limited.

To balance convenience for residents with the need to safely manage traffic and site capacity, a tailored "hybrid" approach will be adopted. Starting 20 July, booking requirements will vary depending on the specific location. Some sites will remain completely open without the need to book, others will require booking only on weekends and bank holidays, and one site will return to a full-time booking system.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: "We want to thank the 2,400 residents who took the time to share their feedback during the recent trial. We have listened closely to your views and looked hard at the data. What became clear is that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work for our diverse county.

“While many appreciated the spontaneity of no-booking, the resulting queues on sunny weekends at our busier sites caused frustration and service issues. This new hybrid system is a balanced, data-driven solution.

“By keeping some sites open for unbooked visits and using booking to manage peak demand at busier locations, we can ensure a smoother, safer, and more efficient recycling experience for everyone in Warwickshire."

​New Hybrid Booking Arrangements (Effective 20 July 2026):

Residents are encouraged to check the requirements for their local site and secure their booking, where necessary, before travelling. Residents who need help to make a booking can contact Warwickshire County Council customer services.

The new system will allow residents to book in advance, on the day, or shortly before visiting where capacity is available. Booking will be quick and easy, including through the app.

To avoid delay or a wasted journey, residents should check whether booking is required for their preferred site and day of visit, book a slot before travelling if their visit falls within the booking arrangements, arrive within their booked time slot, and continue to check site opening days and accepted materials before setting off.

The Council will monitor the new arrangements closely after launch, including site performance, queuing, traffic impacts, customer feedback, booking data and recycling performance. A fuller review will take place in autumn/winter 2026 to assess whether the system is working as intended.

Find your local HWRC: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/directory/9/recycling-centres/category/159

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips: