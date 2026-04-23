Helping children get sorted for school

Many families with children and young people across Warwickshire are approaching important education milestones. These moments – from starting school for the first time to preparing for exams a...

Many families with children and young people across Warwickshire are approaching important education milestones. These moments – from starting school for the first time to preparing for exams and making decisions about what comes next – are exciting, but they can also bring worry and uncertainty.

Support and information are available to help children, young people and families feel confident, prepared and ready for change, whether that is starting school, sitting exams or planning for their future.

Around 6,500 Warwickshire families have recently found out which primary school their child will be starting this September. This milestone often comes with a mix of emotions, as families begin to think about new routines, new environments and new friendships. Warwickshire County Council’s Sorted for School campaign offers practical information and advice to make the transition as smooth and positive as possible.

At the same time, many older pupils are preparing for summer exams or considering their next steps. The Set for the Future resources on the Child Friendly Warwickshire website reflect the council and partners’ commitment to help young people feel skilled, confident, and ready for further education, work or training. This campaign provides essential guidance on revising for exams, making post-16 choices and looking after their wellbeing during what can be a pressured time.

Young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) considering their next steps, can find more information about the options available on the Local Offer webpages. This includes guidance on applying to sixth form or college, work-based study programmes for young people with SEND, and careers advice for young people not in education, employment or training.

A wide range of support is available for families at these key moments. The online information also includes short, accessible videos from Warwickshire’s Educational Psychology Service, offering practical guidance on major transitions—starting school, moving to secondary school, and progressing to post‑16 education—helping parents and carers understand what to expect and how best to help their children through change.

Getting ready for reception

Starting school is a big step, and it’s natural for children, and their parents and carers, to feel both excited and a little nervous. To help make the transition easier, families are encouraged to:

Talk positively about starting school and what to expect

Look at photos of the school or visit if possible

Begin simple routines ahead of September

Encourage independence through small daily tasks

Make time for children to share their thoughts and feelings

More advice and guidance to help support children and young people with positive transitions, whether they are starting a new school or moving into a new education setting, can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transitions

Top tips for young people preparing for exams:

Make a simple plan – Break revision into manageable chunks with regular breaks

Find what works best – Try different revision techniques like mind maps or flashcards

Look after wellbeing – Sleep well, eat balanced meals, stay active and hydrated

Talk to someone – Share worries with friends, family or teachers

Stay organised – Prepare everything the night before

Switch off before bed – Limit screen time to help get quality rest

Remember, everyone can only do their best – There are always options and support available

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Every child and young person will face moments of change as they grow – whether that is starting school for the first time or preparing for exams. These moments can feel big and sometimes overwhelming, but they are also full of opportunity.

“As we mark Stress Awareness Month, it is a timely reminder that feeling nervous or under pressure at times like these is completely normal. Recognising those feelings and finding ways to manage them – by talking, planning and asking for support – can make a real difference.

“In Warwickshire, we want all our children and young people to feel happy, supported and ready for what comes next. By taking small steps, sharing worries and celebrating progress, we can help build confidence and ensure every child feels able to look forward to their future.”

Supporting children and young people to be healthy, happy and able to achieve their potential is at the heart of Child Friendly Warwickshire.

For more information and support, visit:

Warwickshire education support: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schools

Child Friendly Warwickshire: www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk

SEND Local Offer: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send