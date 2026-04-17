Step outside and map local wildlife for the 2026 City Nature Challenge

Find out how you can get involved!

Warwickshire residents are being invited to grab their smartphones, step into nature, and help record local wildlife in the country as part of the global City Nature Challenge 2026.

Running from Friday 24 April to Monday 27 April 2026, this international citizen science event invites people across Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull to record the wild plants, animals, and fungi living on their doorsteps.

Operating as a combined area with a dedicated local project, Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull will join a worldwide collective effort to document urban and rural biodiversity.

All the records created and verified will be added to the National Biodiversity Network (NBN) as well as the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF). Locally, they will be added to the Warwickshire Biological Record Centre (WBRC), which is managed by Warwickshire County Council, and the data is used to support the understanding and management of our local natural heritage and biodiversity.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council's Executive Director for Communities, highlighted the importance of the initiative: "We are incredibly fortunate to have such rich and diverse natural spaces across Warwickshire and the wider region. To protect and enhance this environment, we need to understand exactly what wildlife is thriving on our doorsteps.”

“The City Nature Challenge is a fantastic, inclusive way for residents of all ages and experience levels to connect with nature. Whether you are exploring one of our country parks, walking along a local waterway, or simply stepping into your own garden, every single observation helps build a vital snapshot of our local ecosystem. I encourage everyone to download the free app, get outdoors, and take action for nature this April."

What is the City Nature Challenge?

The City Nature Challenge is an annual international event that empowers communities to become citizen scientists. By taking photographs of local wildlife and uploading them to a shared database, participants help create real, actionable biodiversity datasets.

Observation Period: Friday 24 April to Monday 27 April 2026.

Identification Period: A short follow-up window allows the global online community to verify and confirm records after the observation dates close.

Impact: Verified observations are used by local authorities, conservation organisations, and scientists to track biodiversity changes, support land management, and inform local planning.

Where Does it Take Place?

While it is a global initiative, the local challenge covers the entirety of Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull. Residents can participate anywhere in the area, including gardens and school grounds; local parks and nature reserves; churchyards and public footpaths; and rivers, canals, and waterways.

For those who want to learn from experts or enjoy a group activity, a wide programme of free, guided public events is taking place across the region. These family-friendly sessions welcome all ages and experience levels:

Ryton Pools Country Park (Saturday 25th April, 10am–3pm): Public BioBlitz supported by park staff and Warwickshire County Council ecologists.

Find out more: https://bit.ly/RytonPoolsBioblitz

Kenilworth Abbey Fields (Sunday 26th April 10am-3pm): Public Bioblitz and nature walks supported by Warwickshire County Council Ecologists and Friends of Abbey Fields.

Find out more: City Nature Challenge 2026 - Abbey Fields, Kenilworth Tickets, Sunday 26 April • 10 - 15 | Eventbrite

Warwickshire Churchyards (Various Dates/Locations): Community nature surveys across historical churchyards, including Old Milverton, and Salford Priors.

Find out more:

Coundon Wedge & Whitley (Weekend Events): Expert-led guided flora and fauna walks exploring local green spaces.

Find out more: https://warwick.ac.uk/sustainability/events/events/citynaturechallenge26/

Charterhouse, Coventry (Friday 24 April, 3pm–5pm): Family-friendly biological recording session introducing beginners to nature spotting and the iNaturalist app.

Find out more: https://warwick.ac.uk/sustainability/events/events/citynaturechallenge26/

Longford Park, Coventry (Saturday 25 April, 10am–2pm): Drop-in BioBlitz led by the City Council ranger and ecology teams to survey plants and animals.

Find out more: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riverfly-bioblitz-with-the-urban-rangers-tickets-1984376464423

Wyken Croft Nature Park, Coventry (Friday, April 24 10am - 12pm): A beginner-friendly public BioBlitz hosted by Coventry University.

Find out more: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/city-nature-challenge-2026-at-wyken-croft-nature-park-tickets-1984286169348

Charterhouse, Coventry (Evening Event Friday, April 24, 8 – 9:30pm): A guided bat walk using detectors to discover urban bat species as dusk falls.

Find out more: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bat-walk-at-charterhouse-for-city-nature-challenge-tickets-1864252321879

Taking part is simple, completely free, and requires no prior wildlife knowledge. First, residents will need to Download the free iNaturalist app on their phone (www.inaturalist.org). Once this is done, the rest is simple, explore outside between 24–27 April and photograph any wild plants, animals, or fungi they see. These observations can be uploaded to iNaturalist with all records within the boundary automatically counted towards the local area's total.

By spending time outdoors and noticing the nature right in front of them, residents can help support local conservation while feeling more connected to their environment.

More information about the City Nature Challenge can be found online: https://www.citynaturechallenge.org/

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet recently approved the adoption of the Local Nature Recovery Strategy, read more here: Bringing nature back: Warwickshire supports major plan for parks, rivers and wildlife