Bringing nature back: Warwickshire supports major plan for parks, rivers and wildlife

Find out more about the new nature recovery strategy.

Restoring natural habitats, improving the quality of rivers, supporting the recovery of vulnerable species and creating more green spaces in towns are among the benefits for the region following Cabinet’s approval of the Local Nature Recovery Strategy.

Introduced under the Environment Act 2021, the LNRS is a statutory, spatial plan designed to reverse the decline of biodiversity. With the UK now identified as one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, this locally developed strategy provides a tailored blueprint for nature recovery across Warwickshire.

​The comprehensive plan has been developed by the Council – designated by the government as the Responsible Authority – in close collaboration with the Warwickshire Coventry and Solihull Local Nature Partnership (LNP).

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, emphasised the importance of the strategy’s collaborative approach: ​"The adoption of the Warwickshire Local Nature Recovery Strategy is a major step forward in turning our ambition for nature into real, practical action. It gives us a clear, locally agreed plan for where we can make the biggest difference, whether that’s restoring habitats, improving our rivers, or creating greener spaces in our towns.

“Just as importantly, it’s something everyone can play a part in, helping us to reverse the decline in nature and create a healthier, more resilient environment for future generations.”

​A strategy built on public engagement

The LNRS was shaped by a 3-year extensive engagement programme with environmental groups targeted workshops with landowners, government agencies and robust public consultation. This has culminated in the strategy receiving overwhelming support.

​Based on this local knowledge and evidence, the Warwickshire LNRS focuses on eight linked priorities to help reverse biodiversity decline: creating more nature-rich habitats, supporting the recovery of vulnerable species, and improving water availability for both wildlife and local communities.

The strategy will also embed more ‘green and blue’ spaces into towns and new developments, connect people to accessible natural places to nature’s health benefits, Additionally, it supports farmer and landowner-led sustainable, nature-friendly land management through good practice dissemination within agriculture community. By working with natural processes and nature-based solutions, the strategy will tackle challenges such as flooding, funded in part by innovative private investment models coupled with the establishment of nature markets where development and other construction scheme are asked to deliver widerenvironmental net gain objectives.

Following the Cabinet's approval, the strategy will now be submitted to the government for final adoption. The strategy is web-based and hosted on the LNP website with accompanying best-practice guidance where everyone can help nature’s recovery regardless of where they live and work.

​For more information on the Warwickshire Local Nature Recovery Strategy and to view the full document once published, please visit the Warwickshire Coventry and Solihull Local Nature Partnership website.

A copy of the Cabinet paper can be found here: April 2026 Cabinet: Warwickshire Local Nature Recovery Strategy