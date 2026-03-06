Recalibrating Warwickshire is the focus of latest Warwickshire County Council Cabinet meeting

Find out what was discussed at the latest meeting of Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet on Thursday 5 March 2026.

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet met on Thursday 5 March 2026 at Shire Hall to consider a range of items focused on supporting residents, strengthening local services, and planning for the county’s future.

Recalibrating Warwickshire Council Plan 2026 – 2030 was the first item to be discussed. The proposed plan sets the strategic direction for the organisation over the next four years. Approval was sought to begin a programme of public engagement to ensure residents, businesses and partners can share their views on the final version of the Plan which focuses on improving services, supporting communities, strengthening local government, and preparing for long-term challenges.

Cabinet also approved a series of updates to the Education Capital Programme 2025/26, including targeted investment in key school projects and the development or expansion of SEND resourced provision across four Warwickshire schools. These enhancements will strengthen the county’s capacity to deliver inclusive learning environments and ensure provision keeps pace with growing demand. Read more: Investment approved to expand specialist provision in Warwickshire schools.

Approval was also given to recommendations arising from the Children and Young People’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee’s review of the Annual Education Sufficiency Update, which provided additional scrutiny and insight into school place planning across the 0–25 age range. These recommendations will now be incorporated into ongoing planning work across the county. Read more: Recommendations approved following call-in of Annual Education Sufficiency Update.

In addition, Cabinet approved £1.341m of investment from the Capital Investment Fund to support building alterations at Nuneaton and Rugby Fire Stations. These improvements are designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve facilities for crews, and ensure that fire and rescue services remain fit for the future.

Finally, Cabinet also approved the Warwickshire Employment and Skills Strategy 2026 - 2030, which sets out key priorities to help residents into work, support employers with their workforce needs, and drive long-term economic growth.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The decisions made by Cabinet today outline an important programme of work that will shape how our services run and how our communities are supported in the future. Each proposal reflects our responsibility to make sure Warwickshire continues to be a place where people can rely on good services, where our infrastructure is strong, and with good opportunities for learning, jobs and economic growth.

“Central to this is the new Council Plan. It is more than a strategic document; it has been shaped around local priorities and sets a clear vision for how we will help the county grow and thrive in the years ahead. It ensures our work stays focused, accountable and aligned with what matters to local people.

“The plan will now go out to consultation so residents, partners and communities can have their say.”

All papers for the meeting and the livestream recording can be found here: Warwickshire County Council Cabinet – March 2026: Papers and livestream