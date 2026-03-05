Recommendations approved following call-in of Annual Education Sufficiency Update

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved several recommendations put forward by the Children and Young People’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

These recommendations followed a call-in of the Annual Education Sufficiency Update (0–25), which aims to ensure Warwickshire has enough school places to meet future needs, endorsed by Cabinet at its meeting on 11 December 2025.

The Cabinet decision was called in under Standing Order 13 due to concerns raised around forecasting assumptions, particularly around migration, housing delivery and the potential risk of creating too many places in certain areas.

An extraordinary meeting of the Children and Young People’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee took place on 6 January 2026 to consider the matter in detail. While the Committee resolved not to overturn Cabinet’s original decision, it unanimously agreed to refer three recommendations back to Cabinet for consideration.

Cabinet has now approved those recommendations, which are; the production of sensitivity analysis data on forecasts at a local level,

the organisation of district and borough area sufficiency workshops for elected members and the re-evaluation of planning areas at secondary school level.

The Executive Director for Children and Young People has been authorised to implement the approved recommendations with immediate effect.

The sensitivity analysis will be developed at a local level and will form part of planned workshops and discussions with elected members. Officers will establish appropriate criteria to support future options and decision-making at locality level.

Annual district and borough workshops will be organised by the Education Service, providing members with the opportunity to review data, including forecasts and local intelligence and to discuss options for mainstream school provision for children of compulsory school age. The first round of workshops is scheduled for June 2026, with dates to be confirmed in early spring. This will ensure feedback can inform the next Annual Education Sufficiency Update, typically presented to Cabinet each December.

Planning areas, which are set locally and require authorisation from the Department for Education, will continue to be reviewed. Any proposed amendments will be submitted through the established annual process, with the new workshops offering members the opportunity to help shape those considerations.

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Ensuring we have the right number of school places across the county is one of our most important responsibilities. Forecasting is complex and must take account of a range of factors, including housing growth, birth rates and migration patterns.

“I welcome the constructive scrutiny provided by the Children and Young People’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee and am pleased that Cabinet has approved these recommendations. By strengthening our local sensitivity analysis, holding district and borough workshops, and reviewing planning areas – particularly at secondary level – we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency, robust data and meaningful engagement with elected members.

“These steps will help ensure that future sufficiency updates continue to be evidence-led and responsive to local circumstances, supporting strong, sustainable schools for Warwickshire’s children and young people.”

A copy of this Cabinet report can be found here: March 2026 Cabinet - Recommendations from Call in on Annual Education Sufficiency Update

Information about school places in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-admissions-appeals