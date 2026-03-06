Investment approved to expand specialist provision in Warwickshire schools

WCC's Cabinet has approved additions to the Education Capital Programme to expand specialist resourced provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

At its meeting on Thursday 5 March, Cabinet agreed to allocate over £320k from the High Needs Provision Capital Allocation to establish new resourced provisions at three county primary schools and to increase places at an existing provision in Rugby.

The approved schemes will see:

A new 10-place resourced provision for pupils with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) whose primary needs are communication and interaction (C&I) established at Binley Woods Primary School, supported by £118k of capital funding.

A new 8-place Communication and Interaction resourced provision at Brownsover Community School, supported by £87k of capital funding.

Subject to Department for Education approval of a required ‘significant change’ application, a new 8-place Communication and Interaction resourced provision at St Oswald’s CofE Academy, supported by £116k of capital funding.

An immediate increase of two places at the existing Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) resourced provision at Paddox Primary School, raising capacity from 14 to 16 places.

The investment forms part of the council’s statutory duty under the Education Act 1996 to ensure sufficient school places, including specialist provision, and supports the ambitions set out in the Warwickshire Education Sufficiency Strategy 2024 - 2029 and the SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2024 - 2029.

Demand for specialist provision continues to grow, with the number of pupils with EHCPs in Warwickshire increasing by 9 % annually over the past five years, in line with national trends. The council is working to increase the number of resourced provision places to more than 500 by 2028.

Resourced provisions are specialist, purpose-designed spaces within mainstream schools, enabling children to benefit from inclusive mainstream education while accessing targeted support. They also help reduce waiting times for placements and minimise the need for long-distance travel.

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are committed to ensuring that children and young people with SEND can access the right support, in the right place, at the right time. The decisions taken by Cabinet will increase specialist resourced provision within mainstream schools, helping more children to thrive in their local communities.

“By investing in additional high-quality resourced provision across Rugby and Binley Woods, we are responding to rising demand and the increasing complexity of need, while supporting inclusive education and improving outcomes for pupils and families.”

The three new schemes will be funded entirely from the High Needs Provision Capital Allocation.

Councillor Stephen Shaw, Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property at Warwickshire County Council, said: “This targeted investment of £321k demonstrates our continued commitment to using capital funding responsibly and strategically to meet growing demand for specialist provision.

“By expanding resourced provision within existing school sites, we are making effective use of our assets, ensuring value for money and helping to reduce longer-term pressures on the High Needs budget, including transport costs, while delivering improved local access for families.”

A copy of the Cabinet paper can be found here: March 2026 Cabinet - Additions to the Education Capital Programme 2025/26

More information about SEND provision in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/special-educational-needs-disabilities-send