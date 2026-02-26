More opportunities to get your child’s car seat checked are coming to Warwickshire

Warwickshire Road Safety Education, partnering with Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, is expanding its programme of child car seat checks to offer even greater support to families across the county.

This enhanced offer includes the launch of a new child car seat check referral and booking process, allowing community settings to request and host onsite car seat checking sessions directly.

The new process provides a clear, structured, and accessible system for Family Hubs, nurseries, preschools, schools, community groups, and voluntary organisations to bring high-quality car seat safety expertise into their own settings. By enabling organisations to proactively book sessions, Warwickshire aims to remove barriers to access, reach more families, and improve safety outcomes for children travelling on the county’s roads.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Making sure children are travelling safely on our roads is something every parent and carer cares deeply about, and these expanded child car seat check opportunities are an important step in helping families feel confident they are getting it right. By working in partnership with Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service and community organisations across Warwickshire, we are making expert advice more accessible, more convenient, and more responsive to local needs.

“We know that many car seat issues happen unintentionally, and a simple check can make a significant difference to a child’s safety in the event of a collision. This new referral and booking system will allow us to reach more families, support community settings, and play our part in achieving the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership ambition of reducing deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 2030.”

Addressing a persistent safety challenge

Incorrect fitting and inappropriate use of child car seats remains a significant and persistent issue in Warwickshire. Common problems identified include:

Incorrect installation;

Unsuitable seat choice based on the child’s age, weight, or height;

Loose or incorrectly positioned harnesses;

Incompatibility between car seats and vehicle seating; and

Use of second-hand or damaged equipment hand or damaged equipment.

Many of these issues are unintentional and easily corrected with professional guidance, highlighting the importance of local, accessible safety checks.

By expanding the provision through the new referral and booking system, Warwickshire Road Safety Education and Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service will be able to:

Reach families who may not attend public drop-in sessions in sessions.

Provide tailored sessions for specific age groups or community needs.

Strengthen partnerships with early years settings and schools.

Increase the number of seats checked and corrected across Warwickshire.

This initiative directly contributes to the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership’s target of achieving a 50% reduction in road deaths and serious injuries by 2030. Ensuring children are correctly and safely restrained in vehicles is a vital part of reducing avoidable child passenger casualties.

Get involved

Community organisations wishing to host an onsite child car seat check session can now access the new referral and booking system through the Warwickshire Road Safety Education website: Warwickshire County Council Road Safety Education: Child Car Seat Check Referral and Booking Service

For advice and resources for drivers, parents, and community partners, please visit the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership website at: https://warksroadsafety.org/safe-road-users/

You can also stay up to date with Warwickshire County Council’s latest road safety campaigns, initiatives, and guidance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety

For the latest news, updates, and event information, follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on Facebook: @WarwickshireRoadSafety and @WCCSafeActiveTravel.