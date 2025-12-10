Warwickshire secures almost £10 million Active Travel funding to boost walking, wheeling and cycling

WCC is celebrating a major funding award that will accelerate the county’s ambition to make walking, wheeling and cycling safer, easier and more appealing for residents of all ages.

Following Warwickshire’s strong performance in Active Travel England’s (ATE) 2025 Capability Ratings – where the council achieved a Level 2 rating – ATE has confirmed a significant multi-year investment package for the county.

Warwickshire will receive £1.99 million in capital funding for four years from 2026/27 to support new walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure, as well as £624,816 in revenue funding for three years from 2026/27, enabling behaviour-change programmes, community engagement, and support for people to choose active travel for everyday journeys. The Department for Transport will issue guidance on what the funding can be used for in due course.

Across the full period, this represents almost £10 million of new national investment, a major boost for Warwickshire’s long-term active travel plans.

The new funding will be provided as part of the Department for Transport’s consolidated Local Transport Settlements and offers the Council greater certainty to plan and deliver high-quality schemes across the county.

ATE praised local authority teams nationally for the quality and rigour of their submissions, recognising the dedication of officers working to improve active travel in challenging financial circumstances. Warwickshire’s Level 2 rating reflects strong progress in planning, delivery and capability, with ATE set to offer additional incentives to authorities that increase their capability in future years.

The ATE Media release announcing this funding can be found here: England’s councils given £626m for walking, wheeling and cycling schemes

A full breakdown of Capability Ratings for all English authorities can be found here: Active Travel England – Capability Ratings

