Council champions women’s health this October

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and includes World Menopause Day (18 October). Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging residents to take advantage of the support and resources.

The Council is proud to support national campaigns that raise awareness of key health issues affecting women, including breast cancer and menopause. These initiatives aim to empower residents with knowledge, encourage early detection, and promote wellbeing through accessible services.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women in the UK. WCC is working with local partners to promote early detection and equitable access to care. Residents are encouraged to attend regular screenings and explore resources available through:

Warwickshire Breast Clinic, which offers rapid access diagnostic services, oncoplastic surgery, and multidisciplinary care for breast conditions. Appointments can be booked directly via https://warwickshirebreastclinic.com/

Free CPD webinars are available for healthcare professionals, hosted by WCC, focusing on the latest research in breast cancer care and inclusive treatment approaches.

Public health campaigns that promote lifestyle changes to help reduce cancer risk, including stopping smoking, healthy eating and reduced alcohol consumption.

Menopause can also significantly impact physical and mental wellbeing, and WCC is committed to supporting residents through:

Action Menopause Warwickshire. This is a community-led initiative offering social support groups, expert talks, and practical advice for those experiencing menopause. Meetings are held bi-monthly in Warwick and include sessions on style, hair care, and emotional wellbeing.

Free online courses through OpenLearn, helping individuals and supporters to understand menopause symptoms, treatment options, and the role of exercise in managing health.

Workplace awareness training, aimed at helping employers support their staff who are experiencing menopause, with practical guidance on adjustments and signposting to further resources. To access work-based training please visit https://www.acas.org.uk/menopause-at-work/supporting-staff-through-the-menopause

Midlife, Menopause & Physical Activity. This one-hour session, led by Sarah Taylor from Think Active, explores the benefits of staying active, addresses common barriers, and provides practical ways to integrate movement into daily life. It is ideal for anyone interested in understanding how physical activity can support women through midlife and menopause. Please visit https://thinkactive.org/

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“October is a great time to raise awareness, but our work continues all year round. By highlighting the health services and resources available across Warwickshire, we hope that residents can get the support they need to improve overall health and wellbeing and make a positive difference to help lead happy, healthy, and independent lives”.

For more information about Warwickshire’s health and wellbeing services and how to get involved, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthandwellbeing

For mental health support, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth

For further information around Menopause please visit the British Menopause Society, https://www.bda.uk.com/resource/menopause-diet.html