Developed by Warwickshire County Council's Learning Partnership to support community awareness of carers in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Carers E-Learning

Do you know what it means to be a carer? Everyday carers in our community are providing an invaluable service through the support they provide. However, it is not uncommon that they aren’t recognised as carers – even by themselves!

Through E-Learning produced by Warwickshire County Council’s Learning Partnership, everyone can develop their awareness regarding how an individual is defined as a carer, what the day-to-day life of a carer looks like and why their contribution to our local community is so important. The training will also explore what the government has done to help ensure that carers are appreciated, supported and protected by exploring legislation both at a national and local level, as well as examining the voice of the carers in our community – what they want and need from us as a community.

Warwickshire Carers E-Learning - Warwickshire County Council

Caring Together Young Carers Warwickshire

The Learning Partnership has also produced E-Learning aimed at those seeking to understand more about young carers in our community - who they are and what they do. The training starts by defining what it means to be a young carer and takes time to actively listen to what daily life is like by exploring feedback from the young carers in our community. Finally, the learning explores the challenges that young carers in our community face.

Caring Together Young Carers Warwickshire E-Learning - Warwickshire County Council

Both courses provide resources aimed at offering support for the needs of carers in Warwickshire.