Caring Together Young Carers Warwickshire E-Learning

Welcome to Warwickshire's awareness training course for Young Carers!

This course is aimed at those seeking to understand more about young carers in our community - who they are and what they do. We will explore the life of young carers by examining the feedback they have provided. We will also look at the laws and legislation in place to support and protect them.

Finally, we will explore the challenges that young carers face and provide resources aimed at offering support for the needs of our young carers and those supporting them.

Use the QR code or link below to start: