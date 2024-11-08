Warwickshire Carers E-Learning

Welcome to Carers Awareness! In this training we will explore how one is defined as a carer, what the day-to-day life of a carer looks like and why their contribution to our local community is so important.

In the second section, we will look at what the government has done to help ensure that carers are appreciated, supported and protected by exploring legislation both at a national and local level.

Finally, we will examine the voice of the carers in our community – what they want and need from us as a community. Additionally, we will outline support services and resources currently available.

