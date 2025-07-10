Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 10 July 2025

Find out more about what was discussed at the July meeting of Warwickshire County County's Cabinet on Thursday 10 July.

The Council’s financial situation; creating more spaces at schools to ensure Warwickshire’s children have a good education and further investment in the county’s bus services were among key items discussed by Cabinet.

A report detailed the state of the Council’s finances, highlighting areas of expected pressure. Cabinet noted this and agreed to extend the Medium-Term Financial Strategy to 2030/31 to ensure the Council meets its commitment to having a five year rolling plan.

Education was at the forefront of two items. £6.14m was approved to be added to the Education Capital Programme in order to adapt buildings an create additional spaces for children. Various schools around the county will be supported with Specialist Resource Provision, enabling them to accommodate children with SEND at their sites.

Three schools changed their age range from 3-11 to 4-11years. This means that their nursery provision will now be governor-led, rather than school-led, allowing them to take children who will not attend the school, increasing the offer to local families and better meeting need.

Two items focussed on improving the county’s transport infrastructure. £4m of developer funding has been added to the Highways Capital Programme to provide improvements in Exhall to meet the increasing demands created by the new houses and subsequent increase in population. Nearly £9m of Department for Transport funding was approved to support the Council’s plans for enhanced bus services.

Cabinet approved the Modern Slavery statement, an annual requirement which demonstrates that modern slavery does not take place in the Council’s business, nor that of its associated supply chain. A procurement process for a Domestic Abuse Specialist Counselling and Therapy Service was also given the green light, with the current contract due to expire at the end of May next year.

Cllr George Finch, interim leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It was good to get the most up to date view of where we are financially and what pressures we might prepare for both in the short term and in the five-year lifespan of the financial strategy.

“Cabinet was pleased to see various schemes moving at pace that will benefit the county’s schools, transport infrastructure and some of our more vulnerable residents.”

The webcast can be viewed here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=146&MId=4093&Ver=4