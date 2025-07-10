Council approves significant investment in new education improvements

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved additional funding amounting to £6.14 million for the 2025/26 Education Capital Programme.

This vital investment will support the continued delivery of essential school expansion projects and enhance specialist resourced provision across the county to offer sufficient and high-quality educational places for Warwickshire's growing child population.

The approved funding will be allocated to a range of projects, including major expansions and crucial upgrades at schools in Atherstone, Nuneaton, Shipston-on-Stour, Grendon, Bedworth, Coleshill, and Southam. These projects are primarily funded through a combination of developer contributions, Basic Need funding, and High Needs Provision Capital Allocations.

The decisions, made by Cabinet on Thursday 10 July, reflect the Council's ongoing commitment to providing sufficient school places and specialist resourced provision for children and young people, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "This substantial investment underscores our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible learning environments for all children in Warwickshire.

“With a significant increase in our child population over the past decade and continued growth anticipated, it's crucial that we act decisively to expand capacity and enhance facilities. These projects will not only create much-needed places but also improve the quality of education for thousands of young people across the county."

Councillor Stephen Shaw, Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, added: "We are pleased to approve this funding for our education capital programme. By strategically utilising developer contributions, Basic Need funding, and High Needs Provision Capital Allocations, we are ensuring that these essential projects are delivered efficiently and effectively. This investment is a testament to our prudent financial management and our dedication to supporting the long-term educational needs of Warwickshire's communities."

Key projects receiving funding include:

The Queen Elizabeth Academy, Atherstone: An additional £2.960 million to continue the delivery of a 150-place expansion, funded by developer contributions and Basic Need Funding. This project will significantly increase the school's capacity to meet local demand.

Oak Wood Primary School, Nuneaton: An additional £1.773 million to continue the four-classroom extension, funded by High Needs Provision Capital Allocations. This will help meet the growing need for specialist school places in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Shipston High School: An additional £0.867 million to continue the one-form entry expansion, funded by developer contributions and Basic Need Funding, including the delivery of a new sports hall.

Woodside C of E Primary School, Grendon: £0.053 million to relocate and expand its pre-school provision, funded by developer contributions.

Keresley Newland Primary Academy, Bedworth: £0.100 million to establish a Resourced Provision for up to 10 pupils with Social, Emotional, and Mental Health (SEMH) needs, funded by the High Needs Capital Allocation.

Woodlands School, Coleshill: £0.042 million for the refurbishment of its outdoor primary playground and internal learning spaces, funded by developer contributions.

Southam College: A £0.350 million contribution towards the replacement of its astroturf pitch, funded by developer contributions.

The Council continues to monitor pupil forecast data and housing developments across the county to ensure that education provision aligns with future needs, upholding its commitment to providing the right places at the right time for all Warwickshire learners.

The Cabinet report for this item can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s44533/Additions%20to%20the%20Education%20Capital%20Programme%20202526.pdf