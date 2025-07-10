Cabinet approves major developer-funded highways improvements in Exhall

WCC's Cabinet has approved nearly £4m of developer funds to be added to its Highways Capital Programme for the year to fund a significant highways improvement scheme in Exhall, Nuneaton.

This important project, valued at £3.904 million, aims to upgrade critical infrastructure at the School Lane Junction with Bowling Green Lane/Church Lane and improve traffic flow and will be delivered by Warwickshire County Council.

It is a requirement of the planning consent granted by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council for the development of up to 60,000 sqm of commercial or industrial floorspace at Hall Farm Church Lane in Exhall.

The improvements will introduce signalisation to the existing School Lane / Church Lane / Bowling Green Lane junction. Additionally, the works will include carriageway widening on School Lane and the conversion of part of the existing footway into a 3-meter-wide shared footway and cycleway, enhancing safety and accessibility for all road users.

Cllr George Finch, interim leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "This is excellent news for Exhall and the wider Bedworth area. This developer-funded scheme is a fantastic example of how new developments can contribute directly to improving our local infrastructure.

“The upgrades to the School Lane junction will significantly enhance traffic flow, improve safety for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians, and ensure our road network is robust enough to accommodate future growth. We are committed to ensuring our communities benefit from well-planned and sustainable development."

The Executive Director for Communities has been authorised to procure and enter into the necessary contracts to implement the scheme, subject to final approval by the full Council on 22 July 2025. The Council will undertake the technical review of the detailed highways improvement design submitted by the developer, with all associated fees also covered by the developer.

Construction is anticipated to commence once the technical review is complete, procurement processes are finalised, and the contractor is mobilised. The developer will be fully liable for any unforeseen changes or delays, ensuring no additional cost burden falls on the Council.

The Cabinet report for this item can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s44526/Developer%20Funded%20Scheme%20-%20S278%20D1736%20School%20Lane%20Junction%20with%20Bowling%20Green%20LaneChurch%20Lane%20V2.pdf