An unavoidable closure of Burton Farm Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) will start on Monday 7 July 2025

Stratford residents are advised that their local recycling centre, Burton Farm will be closed for 6 days in July due to unavoidable maintenance works.

The Burton Farm site in Bishopton near Stratford will be closed from Monday 7 July to Thursday 10 July and again on Monday 14 July and Tuesday 15 July to allow for essential repairs to the mains water supply.

There will be no access to the recycling centre or reuse shop on the weekdays listed above. The site will be open as normal Friday 11 July to Sunday 13 July. Information about the closure will be posted on the site webpage and on Warwickshire Recycles social media:

If you were intending to visit Burton Farm on a day it will be closed, please consider booking an alternative date or using one of the nearby recycling centres instead.

Alternative sites are available at:

Recycling centres are expected to be busy throughout the summer, particularly at weekends and during morning hours. To avoid delays, we strongly recommend booking your visit in advance.

Booking is quick and easy, and it also ensures you’ll receive updates if there are any unexpected closures at the site or on surrounding roads. You can book your slot here: www.warwickshire.govuk/hwrc

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “Burton Farm Recycling Centre will be temporarily closed from Monday 7 July to allow for essential repairs to the mains water supply. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding while these important maintenance works are carried out.”

“To support continued recycling efforts during this period, we encourage residents to make use of alternative recycling centres nearby, including Princes Drive in Leamington Spa, Shipston, and Wellesbourne.”

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

