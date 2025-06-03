Celebrating volunteering and supporting communities to thrive

It's Volunteers’ Week from 2-8 June, a time to recognise all that volunteers do for their community. In this round up we shine a light on the valuable contribution volunteers make to our county.

Launched in 1984, the initiative has been running for over 40 years, providing a platform to thank volunteers for their invaluable efforts. To celebrate the many volunteers in Warwickshire, the county council is shining a light on the work that they do locally, as well as sharing information about how others can get involved.

Here is a round-up of some of the ways people are stepping forward and serving the county’s communities.



Health Transport

Car services are available to individuals of all ages who need to attend healthcare appointments but face challenges in traveling on their own. These challenges might include poor health, inability to use public transport, lack of access to a car, or unavailability of family or friends for transportation. Learn more about the work done in health transport at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthtransport



Country Parks

Volunteers have a crucial role at Warwickshire Country Parks, helping to look after and enhance the green spaces for visitors and wildlife. They take on a variety of maintenance and conservation tasks, such as clearing vegetation, installing benches, bridges and platforms, hedge laying, tree planting, and much more. Regular volunteering groups currently meet at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools Country Park, Ufton Fields Nature Reserve, and Hartshill Hayes Country Park.

In addition, the Country Parks team regularly welcome corporate volunteer groups, where organisations can enjoy inspiring team days helping out at the parks.

For more information on volunteering opportunities, visit www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering or email parks@warwickshire.gov.uk



Libraries

There are 18 public libraries across Warwickshire which are managed by the county council. In those libraries, volunteers take on a range of roles at the library that add value to their communities, such as children’s activities, helping people use computers, discovering family histories and supporting the home library service. Anyone interested in volunteering at their local library can go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraryvolunteering



Heritage and Culture

The Heritage and Culture team relies on the hard work carried out by volunteers. The various roles support a range of services and activities within Heritage and Culture Warwickshire and include things like: welcoming guests at Market Hall Museum and giving tours; gardening at St. John’s House, Warwick; indexing historical documents at the County Record Office; helping with informal learning activities such as Arty Tots (the weekly activity group for grandparents and their grandchildren) and even volunteering remotely through Warwickshire Online Volunteering Network (WOVeN).



Find out more about volunteering with Heritage and Culture here: www.heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteer

Food Champions

Warwickshire County Council first introduced the Warwickshire Food Champions initiative in November 2023, to support the wider work of the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26 which has been developed by the Warwickshire Food Forum partnership. Food Champions can get involved in a wide range of volunteering roles that support people to eat more healthily, in a way that is affordable, and that contributes to the environment in more sustainable ways.

To learn more, visit the Warwickshire Food Strategy webpages on SearchOut Warwickshire.



Child Friendly Warwickshire

For individuals and organisations that want to do more for Warwickshire's children and young people joining Child Friendly Warwickshire’s network of friends is a good way to offer support to help them be the best they can be.



There are benefits to volunteers as well as the people they support. Volunteering not only gives people the opportunity to develop skills and enhance a CV, but it is also a great way to meet new people. For more information on volunteering opportunities at Warwickshire County Council visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering.

Working with WCAVA

One of the organisations Warwickshire County Council teams up with to support with community group development as well as promoting volunteering, is Warwickshire and Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA). WCAVA provides vital support to volunteers, groups, organisations, enterprises and charities who are working to strengthen communities.

For more information visit: Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action - WCAVA

For more information about the national campaign go www.volunteersweek.org