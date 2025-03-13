Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester libraries announced as Regional and Country Winner ahead of The British Book Awards 2025

Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester libraries, grouped together as one award entry, are delighted to be selected as a Regional and Country Winner in The British Book Awards 2025.

The two libraries, which are part of Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service, have achieved the award in the Midlands region category.

The service's award nomination placed particular emphasis on Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester libraries’ Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers programme, which has also been recently shortlisted for a Reading Award by Libraries Connected. The programme is aimed at engaging with school children who may otherwise never attend their local library.

Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester libraries are now among just ten Regional and Country Winners selected from across the country to be in the running for the prestigious Library of the Year award at The British Book Awards 2025.

The overall Library of the Year award winner, out of the ten regional winners, will be announced at The British Book Awards ceremony on Monday 12 May 2025.

The Library of the Year award recognises libraries for their innovation, collaborations with publishers, businesses and other partners, and their ability to establish themselves as vital reading hubs that support local needs within their communities. The award can recognise individual libraries as well as work done across library districts.

The award is sponsored by DK and delivered in association with The Reading Agency. To view the full list of Library of the Year Regional and Country Winners, visit The Bookseller website.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“This is fantastic news for Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester to be recognised on a national level, and I would once again like to congratulate our libraries staff who continue to deliver our enriching and vibrant library service offer. We are keeping our fingers crossed for the national Library of the Year award later in the Spring but, whatever the outcome, we are already so proud of their achievement in winning the regional award. “Warwickshire Libraries provide a diverse range of resources, event and activities that are suitable for all ages, and are available to access for free through a no-cost membership. Our libraries are friendly and welcoming spaces that meet our residents’ needs, whether that is to learn, chat, or be creative, but most importantly they help to bring the people in our communities together and feel a sense of belonging.”

Warwickshire Libraries is also a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26, which means it’s receiving funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme over three years to deliver a programme of free cultural and creative outreach activities.