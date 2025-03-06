Warwickshire Libraries staff who deliver the service’s Chatterbooks programme shortlisted for Libraries Connected award

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is delighted to share...

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is delighted to share that the staff working on the service’s Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers programme, delivered at Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester Libraries, have been shortlisted for a Libraries Connected award.

Libraries Connected is an independent charity that supports, promotes and represents public libraries across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

A group of Warwickshire Libraries staff have been shortlisted in the charity’s Reading award category, for delivering the Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers programme and going over and above to promote reading for pleasure and support local schools. The programme is aimed at engaging with school children who may otherwise never attend their local library.

The Reading award shortlist highlights Warwickshire Libraries staff members Ellie Champ, William Stafford, Elizabeth Richards, Yvette Moore, Sarah Smith and Holly Kilminster who have been the driving force behind delivering the Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers programme.

This award shortlist announcement follows the programme receiving national recognition at a recent parliamentary reception event. Libraries Change Lives by Creating Opportunities was hosted by the Chartered Institute for Library and Information Professionals (CILIP) last year.

First delivered as a pilot project in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic, Warwickshire Libraries invited three Stratford-on-Avon District schools to take part in the Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers programme.

The schools were able to bring KS2 students, identified as reluctant readers, to visit Stratford Library or Alcester Library on a regular basis, during school time, to undertake Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers sessions. The sessions were planned and delivered by library staff.

Each session included a variety of accessible and fun activities linked to popular books, crafting, sensory play, and trips to local attractions like The Royal Shakespeare Company. Participants of Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers did not necessarily have reading capability issues, but rather lacked a general interest in reading.

The variety of Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers activities delivered proved to be very engaging and impactful for the children in attendance. One teacher said: “These sessions made the children have something to look forward to, they loved getting new books and doing things in small groups gave them confidence.” Another teacher added: “The sessions have been fun and encouraged children to take control of their interest in reading by showing there are a variety of book styles.”

The programme has continued through the academic year 2024-25 with five schools, engaging with children who do not currently attend a library, and demonstrating how the joy of libraries and reading can be separate from, but complementary to, the school curriculum. Since the programme began, staff have also been delighted to see children from the programme introducing their family members to their local libraries for the first time too.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Warwickshire County Council continues to create opportunities that inspire children and young people, making sure that they are equipped with the right skills and learning to have the best lives they can. “The Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers programme encourages children to discover the world of reading and how it can be a fun and enjoyable experience, all whilst developing their communication and creative skills. “It is fantastic for Warwickshire Libraries to receive this recognition, and I would like to thank and congratulate all of our staff that have worked so hard to deliver the Chatterbooks programme, and in turn help to promote the enriching and vibrant library service that we offer”.

Warwickshire Libraries is also a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which aims for all children and young people to have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. To find out more, visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire website.

