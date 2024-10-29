Warwickshire Libraries’ Chatterbooks programme achieves national recognition

Warwickshire Libraries is delighted to share that its Chatterbooks programme has gained national recognition.

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is delighted to share that its Chatterbooks programme, aimed at engaging with school children who may otherwise never attend their local library, has gained national recognition.

Warwickshire Libraries’ Chatterbooks programme was selected as one of three case studies from across the country to be presented to MPs at the Chartered Institute for Library and Information Professionals’ (CILIP's) latest event on Monday 21 October in UK Parliament.

The event, Libraries Change Lives by Creating Opportunities, was a special parliamentary reception celebrating the positive impact of libraries, and aiming to connect policymakers with library sector representatives and allies to showcase the power of libraries to create opportunities for everyone.

MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, Dr Manuela Perteghella, and Laura Benson, Library Team Manager for Warwickshire Libraries in UK Parliament.

First delivered as a pilot project in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic, Warwickshire Libraries invited three Stratford-on-Avon District schools to take part in the Chatterbooks programme.

The schools were able to bring KS2 students, identified as reluctant readers, to visit Stratford Library or Alcester Library on a regular basis, during school time, to undertake Chatterbooks sessions. The sessions were planned and delivered by library staff.

Each session included a variety of accessible and fun activities linked to popular books, crafting, sensory play, and trips to local attractions like The Royal Shakespeare Company. Participants of Chatterbooks did not necessarily have reading capability issues, but rather lacked a general interest in reading.

The variety of Chatterbooks activities delivered proved to be very engaging and impactful for the children in attendance. One teacher said: “These sessions made the children have something to look forward to, they loved getting new books and doing things in small groups gave them confidence.” Another teacher added: “The sessions have been fun and encouraged children to take control of their interest in reading by showing there are a variety of book styles.”

The Chatterbooks programme has continued through the academic year 2023-24 with four schools, engaging with children who do not currently attend a library, and demonstrating how the joy of libraries and reading can be separate from, but complementary to, the school curriculum. Since the programme began staff have also been delighted to see children from the programme introducing their family members to their local libraries for the first time too.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Warwickshire County Council is committed to creating opportunities that inspire the children and young people in our county, ensuring they are equipped with the right skills and learning to have the best lives they can. “The Chatterbooks programme is a wonderful example of how Warwickshire Libraries provide children with enriching experiences that not only foster a love of reading, but also build their confidence, curiosity, and imagination. This national recognition by the CILIP reinforces the importance of delivering initiatives that reach beyond the classroom, helping to engage with children who may otherwise have not discovered the joys of what Warwickshire Libraries have to offer."

Libraries Team Manager, Laura Benson, first submitted the case study earlier this year during Libraries Change Lives week, which is advocated by CILIP, to highlight the Chatterbooks programme's success and how it is delivering a positive impact in the areas of learning and social mobility. Libraries Change Lives week aims to capture and celebrate the impact of libraries, putting the sector on a public platform where libraries, library staff, and library users can evidence the value of this service, both locally and nationally.

To learn more about Chatterbooks, visit The Reading Agency website.

Warwickshire Libraries is also a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which aims for all children and young people to have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. To find out more, visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire website.

Residents who would enjoy regular access to reading can join Warwickshire Libraries as a member for free. Books are available for members to borrow in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities and events, you can follow them on Facebook, X (previously Twitter), or sign-up to the weekly newsletter.