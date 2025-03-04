Warwickshire recycling centre set to temporarily close next week.

An unavoidable closure at Burton Farm Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) will start on 10 March 2025.

Stratford residents are advised that their local HWRCs - Burton Farm - will be closed for two weeks due to unavoidable maintenance works.

The Burton Farm site in Bishopton near Stratford will be closed from Monday 10 March for up to 2 weeks to allow for essential repairs to the mains water supply. Leaks will be fixed and the mains water supply reinstated and drainage improved to reduce the chance of unexpected future closures due to flooding.

There will be no access to the recycling centre or reuse shop from 10 March until further notice, with expected reopening listed above. Information about reopening will be posted on the site webpages and also on Warwickshire Recycles social media.

The Council would like to extend its apologies to anyone who was planning to book an appointment to visit either site. Booking is required to visit a household waste recycling centre in Warwickshire. Residents who are thinking of making a household waste recycling centre booking over the coming weeks are advised that alternative recycling centres are located at:

With fair weather predicted over the next two weekends, it is expected that the recycling centres will be busier than typical for early March. Booking is strongly recommended, especially for a visit on a weekend or before noon. Booking is easy and also ensures that you can stay informed if the recycling centre or roads around the site experience unexpected closure. Book via www.warwickshire.govuk/hwrc

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “The essential maintenance works needed at Burton Farm are unavoidable, however, I would like to extend apologies from the Council to anyone whose plans to book to visit the recycling centre will need to be altered as a result.

“Stratford District residents have made tremendous progress reusing, recycling and composting their household waste and we hope to see these positive behaviours continue despite a temporary longer journey to one of Warwickshire’s other recycling centres at Princes Drive in Leamington Spa, Shipston or Wellesbourne.”

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

