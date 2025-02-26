Council shares tips on how to maintain a healthy diet and lead an overall healthier lifestyle

Eating a healthy, balanced diet and drinking less is an important part of maintaining good health and can help people to feel their best.

Throughout February, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is sharing advice and guidance on the various ways residents can be healthy, as well as signposting to the variety of support services available. The council’s website includes a wealth of information on how to eat a healthy, balanced diet and the ways it contributes to good health. There are guides to healthier eating and resources aimed at families to support them in getting the right nutrition.

Eating the right foods and being active go hand-in-hand when it comes to good health. WCC’s Living Well website includes practical information to help you eat well and keep you feeling your best, including how you can incorporate more water into your diet, frequently asked questions around hydration and advice on your eating habits depending on your age and how much physical activity you carry out. The Wellbeing for Life website is also there to encourage residents to think about the little thing they can do to improve their health and wellbeing.

The Warwickshire Food Strategy is a scheme that aims to effectively ensure a supply of good quality, healthy and affordable food for everyone, meaning fewer people with diet-related ill-health, fewer people experiencing food insecurity and reduced levels of food-related waste.

Residents can improve their physical and mental health by being more aware of what they’re drinking too. A third of adults in Warwickshire drink more than the recommended 14 units a week*. Data also shows that adults in Warwickshire aged 35-64 years old are most likely to be admitted into hospital for an alcohol related condition, including liver disease, alcoholic ketoacidosis, diabetes, fatty liver, cancers, high blood pressure and heart attack*. It is safest not to drink alcohol at all, but if you do choose to drink, then it’s recommended to consume no more than 14 units spread across 3 or 4 days each week. There is lots of support available to anyone who is concerned about how much they’re drinking.

Free annual health checks provided by the NHS, for young people aged 14 or older with a learning disability, can help to spot and treat any health problems early. The health check is a chance for parents and carers, along with their child, to talk to the GP or nurse about any health or wellbeing concerns they may have. They will learn new ways to look after themselves, and will receive an individual Health Action Plan, helping to build their independence and supporting them to live a happier, healthier life.

To receive an invitation for a health check, the young person must be registered on their GP's learning disability register. Parents should contact their GP surgery to check if a child or young person is registered or to schedule a free health check.

For more information, you can watch a video on the Annual Health Check or refer to an easy-to-read leaflet.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The council website is a great resource for tips and advice to help you enjoy a healthier diet and make positive steps to improve your lifestyle – I would recommend everyone to have a look and try to incorporate good eating habits in their everyday lives.

“We want all of our residents to be healthy, happy and independent and as we move into Spring, now is the perfect time for people to take positive steps toward a better diet to improve their overall wellbeing.”

More information on how to adopt a healthier lifestyle can be found by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthy-lifestyle.