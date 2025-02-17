Investment in vulnerable learners across Nuneaton

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce a significant investment of nearly £80,000 to support vulnerable learners across Nuneaton.

Following extensive consultation with headteachers and stakeholders, the Nuneaton Education Alliance, a group created to improve educational attainment in the town, identified key areas of need and developed a comprehensive support package for the 2024/25 academic year. This package focuses on improving pupil outcomes within all Nuneaton schools, while also prioritising staff well-being.

The funding is being used to enhance support for behaviour, attendance, and transitions for vulnerable pupils in both primary and secondary schools to support a range of initiatives, including:

Targeted training for school staff: CPD opportunities are being made available for headteachers, SENDCos, learning mentors, pastoral support staff, behaviour mentors, attendance officers, and other key personnel. These sessions are focusing on developing strategies for positive behaviour support, improving attendance, and effectively supporting pupils with sensory processing difficulties.

Capacity-building bundle: A program designed to develop positive behaviour support coaches to share across schools, fostering a sustainable approach to improving behaviour.

Improved Transition Support: Initiatives aimed at creating smoother transitions for vulnerable learners between primary and secondary school.

“Supporting vulnerable learners is a top priority for Warwickshire County Council,” said Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education. “We have listened to the concerns and ideas for improvement raised by headteachers in Nuneaton and have developed a targeted package of support, guided by their expertise and day to day experience, that will make a real difference to the lives of these young people.

“By investing in our schools and staff, we are fostering a more inclusive and supportive learning environment that creates opportunities for all of our children and young people to thrive.”

The impact of these initiatives will be measured in Autumn 2025 using attendance and exclusion data, along with feedback from key stakeholders. It is hoped, this work will result in a reduction in exclusions, improved staff well-being, and ultimately, better outcomes for all pupils across Nuneaton.

The total investment of £79,050, has been made available as a one-off funding allocation from a dedicated project to improve educational attainment in Nuneaton.

Read Warwickshire’s Strategy for Education (2024 – 2029): https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schoolandlearningstrategies

More information about the Nuneaton Education Strategy: https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1023-349

More information about Transforming Nuneaton can be found here: Transforming Nuneaton Website