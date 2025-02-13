Warwickshire’s active travel ambitions get an important cash boost

It’s great news for Warwickshire’s Active Travel schemes as the County Council receives close to £3 million to support the design and delivery of active travel schemes across the county.

This new funding from Government comes from the Active Travel Fund tranche 5 (£715,887) for delivering new active travel schemes and the

Consolidated Active Travel Fund (£2,185,626) to support local transport authorities to develop and construct walking, wheeling and cycling facilities in England.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured this sizeable funding that we can use towards the costs of designing and delivering on a range of important active travel infrastructure schemes that will help people lead happier and healthier lives.

“As a Council, we have ambitious plans to extend the reach and quality of our active travel network so that this sustainable model of travel can be the go-to travel choice, particularly for short urban journeys, and this ambition moves a healthy step forward thanks to this huge funding boost.”

Following the receipt of this funding, Council officers will be working closely with elected members, communities and Active Travel England to determine how best to allocate the funding to achieve the best outcomes for Warwickshire residents and a sustainable future for the county.

Find out more about active travel in Warwickshire on the new active travel webpages

Find out more about: developing Warwickshire’s cycling network

Find out more about the Active Travel Fund Tranche 5 Funding here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/emergency-active-travel-fund-local-transport-authority-allocations

Find out more about the Consolidated Active Travel Fund here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/consolidated-active-travel-fund-local-transport-authority-allocations/consolidated-active-travel-fund-final-allocations